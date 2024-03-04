Taylor Swift announces new release time for ‘The Eras Tour (My Version)’ on streaming

Taylor Swift has announced a new release time for The Eras Tour (My Version), which will be available on streaming.

Swift took to her official X/Twitter account to share that her version of her concert film will now be available a few hours earlier than expected. It will show the entire concert film for the first time and feature Swift’s performance of ‘Cardigan’, as well as four new acoustic songs.

The new trailer for the extended version of the film also sees the singer take to her piano on stage at the end and say ‘This is one of my favourites,’ before jumping into her ‘Midnights‘ track ‘Maroon’.

I’m delighted to tell you that you’ll be able to watch Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (My Version) a few hours earlier than expected! Experience the ENTIRE concert film for the first time ever, beginning to end, including “cardigan” and FOUR new acoustic songs on @DisneyPlus… pic.twitter.com/lxiALKzmN1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 4, 2024

“I’m delighted to tell you that you’ll be able to watch Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (My Version) a few hours earlier than expected!” began her tweet. “Experience the ENTIRE concert film for the first time ever, beginning to end, including ‘Cardigan’ and FOUR new acoustic songs on @DisneyPlus starting March 14 at 6pm PT”

Swift’s film made history by becoming the highest grossing concert movie of all time. The film overtook Michael Jackson‘s This Is It with an overall global taking of $261.6million (£206m), as reported by Variety.

After its release last October, the film scored the biggest opening weekend for a concert film in history, while the tour itself was the first ever to gross $1billion.

“The Eras Tour is a concert movie in the true sense,” NME wrote in a four-star review. “In the space of one seamless performance, Swift is at turns a playfully eccentric artist, a country star and a genuine pop icon.”

In other news, the ‘Bejeweled’ singer recently revealed the final variant of her upcoming album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

Titled ‘File Name: The Black Dog’, the variant will include the complete original album, plus the bonus track ‘The Black Dog’. The newly announced variant – now available for pre-order via Taylor Swift’s website – marks the fourth announced for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

Swift announced her 11th album while accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Midnights’ at the 2024 Grammys. It follows her 2022 record ‘Midnights’ and re-recordings of ‘Speak Now’ and ‘1989’, and has been confirmed to feature Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.

Elsewhere, a fan who went viral after posting a video of her crying at one of Swift’s concert has spoken out about the response.