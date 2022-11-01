Taylor Swift announces US dates for ‘The Eras Tour’ 2023

Taylor Swift has announced ‘The Eras Tour’ 2023 and shared the first leg of US dates – check out the full schedule and links to buy tickets below.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the singer wrote: “I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”

The star has announced 27 stadium dates, opening at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on March 18, 2023 and rounding up at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California on August 5, 2023.

Fans can register for TaylorSwiftTix pre-sale on Ticketmaster now here until Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59PM EST, with the pre-sale scheduled to start Tuesday, November 15 at 10am PST. Capital One Exclusive Cardholder Presale starts Tuesday, November 15 at 2pm PST, while general sale starts Friday, November 18 at 10am PST.

Check out the full schedule below.

‘The Eras Tour’ will also feature a host of special guests including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

Swift said she was “feeling like the luckiest person alive to get to take these brilliant artists out on tour” with her. She added: “I can’t WAIT to see you. It’s been a long time coming.”

In a four-star review of Swift’s new album ‘Midnights’, NME wrote: “The pop titan’s 10th record pivots away from her mellow lockdown creations and recent re-recording project, offering up brighter, future-facing sounds”.

‘The Eras Tour’ 2023

MARCH

18 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

25 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

APRIL

01 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

02 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

15 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

22 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

28 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

29 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

MAY

06 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

12 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

13 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

19 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

20 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

26 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

27 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

JUNE

02 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

03 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

10 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

17 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

24 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

JULY

01 – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

08 – GEHA Field at Arrrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

15 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

22 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

29 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

AUGUST

04 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

05 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California