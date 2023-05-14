Taylor Swift appears to defend fan from security guard during Philadelphia show

Taylor Swift appeared to defend a fan from a security guard during her Philadelphia show this weekend.

The pop singer is currently on her North American ‘Eras‘ tour, performing the second show of the weekend in her home state of Pennsylvania at the Lincoln Financial Field stadium on Saturday (May 13).

During Swift’s performance of her 2014 hit ‘Bad Blood’ the singer paused mid-song to address a security guard.

“She’s fine! She wasn’t doing anything!” she said, before yelling “Hey, stop!” two more times while simultaneously continuing to sing the lyrics.

Not sure what happened during Bad Blood but it was enough Taylor needed to get involved… #erastour #taylorswift #tserastourphilly pic.twitter.com/JcJMmi0dOJ — Nicolle Bradford (@NicolleBradford) May 14, 2023

Here was my view of it pic.twitter.com/bHOtin76nG — Matt Hahn (@MattHahn96) May 14, 2023

📹 | Front row video of Taylor Swift defending a fan tonight against a security guard #PhillyTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/80TOhZXohC — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) May 14, 2023

While footage does not show exactly who Swift was addressing, fans have suggested that the intervention was directed at a security guard who was being too aggressive with a female fan.

“taylor was yelling at a security guard because they fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move,” one person wrote on Twitter.

They added: “we weren’t throwing anything, we weren’t screaming anything insane, she was fully coming over to dance and sing with us and it resulted in security being extremely aggressive for no reason.

“every time taylor came over to us they would scream at us to get away.”

At Friday’s Philadelphia show, Swift gave a rare outing of fan favourite ‘Come Back… Be Here’ at the request of Phoebe Bridgers.

It comes after Bridgers recently joined Swift on stage in Nashville to give the collaborative track ‘Nothing New’ its live debut.

Elsewhere, thousands of Swift fans who couldn’t get tickets flocked outside the stadium on Saturday where many sang and danced along to her hits.

“Beatlesmania reincarnated as Swiftmania,” one Twitter user said in response to the scene outside of the venue.