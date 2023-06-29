Taylor Swift adds two new dates to Australia leg of Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has added two more dates to the Australia leg of the Eras Tour, bringing the total and final number of shows she’ll play in the country to seven.

A day after Frontier Touring’s pre-sale for the five shows first announced last week, the promoter announced that one show had been added apiece in Sydney and Melbourne, which means Swift will play three straight nights at Melbourne’s MCG and four at Sydney’s Accor Stadium come February 2024. A press release notes that these will be the last concerts added in Australia. All shows will be supported by Sabrina Carpenter. See the full list of dates below.

Yesterday’s pre-sale saw a “historically unprecedented demand for tickets”, Frontier said in a press release. Four million users joined the online queues for half a million tickets, reports the Guardian. All remaining tickets for the first five shows and all tickets for the two new shows will go on sale tomorrow (June 30) at 10am for Sydney and 2pm for Melbourne. Ticketek is the official ticket vendor for the Eras Tour in Australia.

These new dates make Taylor Swift the first artist to perform three concerts at the MCG since Madonna (in 1993 on The Girlie Show tour) and the first artist ever to perform four concerts at Accor Stadium.

The Australia dates for Taylor Swift’s 2024 Eras Tour are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 16 – Melbourne, MCG

Saturday 17 – Melbourne, MCG

Sunday 18 – Melbourne, MCG – NEW SHOW

Friday 23 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

Saturday 24 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

Sunday 25 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

Monday 26 – Sydney, Accor Stadium – NEW SHOW

TOUR UPDATE ✨ This one hits different Swifties, we've just added NEW SHOWS to @taylorswift13 | The Eras Tour presented by Crown! All shows on sale TOMORROW directly from @Ticketek_AU Syd 👉 10am

Mel 👉 2pm We can't wait to see you there! pic.twitter.com/WC0oGa5OsO — Frontier Touring (@frontiertouring) June 28, 2023

This news means other states’ hopes of hosting a Swift show have been dashed. Last week, the chairman of venue management company ASM Global Asia Pacific, which oversees Accor Stadium in Sydney and Lang Park Stadium in Brisbane, said that Swift had been “holding dates” at the Brissy venue, but that those were dropped as “Australia got sandwiched” after “dates around the world fell into place”.

As The Music notes, Queensland deputy premier Steven Miles issued a statement filled with Swift song references to express his disappointment with the pop star passing over the city: “Brisbane’s been left with Sweet Nothing, she Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve come to Queensland.”