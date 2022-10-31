Taylor Swift becomes first act to claim entire Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 song chart

Taylor Swift has become the first act in history to land 10 tracks in Billboard‘s Hot 100 song chart.

The pop star has scored one of the most historic weeks in the 64-year history of the US song chart with the feat, surpassing Drake who logged nine of the Hot 100’s Top 10 songs for a week in September 2021 [via Billboard].

All 10 songs in the US chart feature on Swift’s 10th album ‘Midnights‘, which was released on October 21 and has since gone on to break multiple records. ‘Midnights’ is also top of the Billboard 200 albums chart with the biggest week for any release in seven years.

Swift has now beaten both Drake and The Beatles for the most titles from the top of the Hot 100 in a single week. Her monopoly of the Top 10 pips those acts, each of whom had reigned over the Top Five for a week each in 2021 and 1964 respectively.

The pop titan also now has the highest number of Top 10 in Billboard chart history with 40 (surpassing Madonna’s 38). Among all acts, she trails only Drake (59 Top 10s).

She celebrated the news earlier today (October 31) by writing on Twitter: “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES.”

Additionally, Swift passes Drake and The Beatles for the most titles from the top of the Hot 100 in a single week. Before Drake’s top five tally on September 18, 2021, The Beatles held numbers 1-5 on the chart (dated April 4, 1964).

Billboard’s Hot 100 charts encompasses all-genre US streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay, and sales data. All charts (dated to this Saturday, November 5) update tomorrow (November 1).

See information on the Hot 100 chart (based on October 21-27 tracking week):

(Rank, title: streams / airplay audience / sales)

01, ‘Anti-Hero’: 59.7million streams / 32million in airplay audience / 13,500 sold

02, ‘Lavender Haze’: 41.4 million / 2.4million / 2,800

03, ‘Maroon’: 37.6million / 471,000 / 2,900

04, ‘Snow On The Beach’ feat. Lana Del Rey: 37.2million / 615,000 / 2,600

05, ‘Midnight Rain’: 36.9million / 449,000 / 2,200

06, ‘Bejeweled’: 35.5million / 1.6million / 16,100

07, ‘Question…?’: 31million / 425,000 / 21,400

08, ‘You’re on Your Own, Kid’: 34.1million / 498,000 / 1,500

09, ‘Karma’: 33 million / 1.9million / 3,400

010, ‘Vigilante Shit’: 32.2million / 424,000 / 6,400

‘Mignights’ landed the biggest week for any album in almost seven years, selling 1.578million copies according to Luminate (via Billboard). The last album to achieve such a high number of sales in its first week of release was Adele‘s ’25’ in 2015, which broke the scale with more than 3million units.

The Top 10 feat is the the latest in a string of records that Swift has broken with her new studio album, smashing Spotify’s record for the most-streamed album in a day upon its release. It also broke Apple Music’s record for biggest pop album of all time by first-day streams, and Amazon Music’s most first-day album streams globally of any artist.

Swift also went on to achieve an Official Chart Double in the UK, with ‘Midnights’ and its single ‘Anti-Hero’ claiming Number One spots on both the Official Albums and Singles Charts at the same time.

Speaking about the album in a four-star review, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea heralded ‘Midnights’ as Swift’s “shimmering return to pure pop”.

“The pop titan’s tenth record pivots away from her mellow lockdown creations and recent re-recording project, offering up brighter, future-facing sounds.”