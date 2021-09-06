Taylor Swift congratulates Anita Baker on regaining control of her master recordings

Taylor Swift has given her congratulations to Anita Baker, after the soul legend regained control of her masters and gave fans the OK to stream her music again.

Baker let her fans know that she was fighting for control of her masters back in March. In a tweet, she wrote “Miraculously… i have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists Contracts They no longer ‘Own,’ My Name & Likeness.

“And, by Law…30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me Unfortunately, They’re gonna make me Fight 4 it. I’m Prepared, 2 do that. Please Dont advertise/buy them.”

🎁Miraculously… i have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists Contracts🎈 They no longer "Own", My Name & Likeness. And, by Law…30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me🎼 Unfortunately, They're gonna make me Fight 4 it. I'm Prepared, 2 do that. Please Dont advertise/buy them ABXO🎈💓 pic.twitter.com/PXe9xzsJK0 — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) March 9, 2021

Advertisement

Shortly after Baker shared the news, she showed support for Taylor Swift in her ongoing battle to regain her masters, one that has since led her to re-record her first six albums.

Swift thanked Baker for her well wishes, writing “I’m cheering you on in your fight to get back your work, and appreciate your support so much!! Thank you.”

I’m cheering you on in your fight to get back your work, and appreciate your support so much!! Thank you 🙏 💗 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 25, 2021

Chance The Rapper also backed Baker, tweeting “DO NOT LISTEN TO NO ANITA BAKER TIL THEY GIVE HER HER MASTERS BACK TELL YO MAMA TO TELL A MAMA.”

Now, the fight is seemingly over, as Baker revealed earlier this week (September 4) that she has regained control of her masters.

Advertisement

Sharing a photo of five of her albums, including her debut album ‘The Songstress’ and her breakout album ‘Rapture, Baker wrote, “All My Children Are Coming Home…Catalog. Impossible Things Happen… Every. Single. Day. Gratefully.”

All My Children Are Coming Home

Catalog🎉

Impossible Things Happen🎁…

Every.

Single.

Day.

Gratefully❤️ pic.twitter.com/9OgYaxNmip — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) September 3, 2021

Baker also confirmed that she approves her fans streaming her music now she has control of her masters. When a Twitter user asked if they were in the clear to stream, Baker wrote “Yes. Chil’ren…. STREAM. ON”

Swift again showed her support for Baker, retweeting her “All My Children Are Coming Home” tweet and writing “What a beautiful moment, CONGRATULATIONS ANITA!!”

Baker then thanked Swift again for her support, writing “Thank You, for Your *Fire & Support!! It Inspires us all, to move Mountains.”

Thank You, for Your *Fire & Support!! It Inspires us all, to move Mountains🙌🏾 https://t.co/tMfu1XR30r — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) September 5, 2021

Taylor Swift is currently in the process of re-recording and re-releasing her first six albums – ‘Taylor Swift’, ‘Fearless’, ‘Speak Now’, ‘Red’, ‘1989’ and ‘Reputation’ – as the original master recordings now belong to Shamrock Holdings, with Scooter Braun continuing to profit off them.

She’s already released ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ and she’s set to drop ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ this November.