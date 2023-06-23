Taylor Swift had considered Brisbane for Australia leg of ‘Eras’ tour, claims venue management executive

Taylor Swift was considering stops in Brisbane for the Australian leg of her ‘Eras’ world tour, but they were dropped leaving only shows in Sydney and Melbourne, the chair of a venue management firm has claimed.

Earlier this week, Swift announced five Australian shows as part of her ‘Eras’ world tour in February 2024, featuring two shows at Melbourne’s Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and three shows at Sydney’s Accor Stadium. All shows will be supported by Sabrina Carpenter.

In an interview with ABC Radio Brisbane, ASM Global Asia Pacific chairman Harvey Lister claimed that Swift was “definitely holding dates” at the Lang Park stadium (aka Suncorp Stadium) in Brisbane – which ASM Global manages, alongside Accor Stadium in Sydney – but those were ultimately dropped, saying “Australia got sandwiched” after “dates around the world fell into place”.

Lister explained: “She comes through Japan, plays Australia, goes out through Singapore and then straight back to Europe.” Seeing as Swift typically dedicates a week to each city for her ‘Eras’ tour, only two cities – in this case Sydney and Melbourne – would have been able to fit in her tour schedule before she heads to Singapore. Find Taylor Swift’s complete list of international ‘Eras’ tour dates here.

“There just wasn’t time to keep leapfrogging from city to city,” Listed said. “So the decision was taken to play in Sydney and Melbourne where the stadiums can take about 100,000 [attendees].”

Lister also said that the size of Lang Park did not factor into the decision to drop Brisbane from the planned tour route, saying Lang Park would be able to hold around 60,000 concertgoers, while The Gabba could hold 50,000. He also addressed the idea of building a larger temporary arena: “The MCG (in Melbourne) did 107,000… they are huge numbers and you wouldn’t fill those stadiums for their day-to-day use, and you certainly wouldn’t build one just to try and get an occasional concert.”

According to Lister, Taylor Swift’s promoters suggested that she could have potentially held back-to-back dates for a month, but that it wouldn’t be sustainable. “So the date period for Australia, which initially was going to be longer, when the tour was also coming to Brisbane, it got sandwiched between other dates in other countries, and effectively Australia was between Japan and Singapore,” he said.

“We’re normally just holding some dates around that and pencilling them out just in case there’s a chance to roll into an additional one. There’s no doubt there’s an enormous, enormous interest from Swifties right across the country and it’s just unfortunate,” he said. “Brisbane doesn’t miss out on stuff like this very often at all – this is just one of those occasions.”

Taylor Swift’s exclusion of Brisbane for her upcoming Australia leg of the ‘Eras’ tour is exceptionally glaring, seeing as the city had been included in all five of the singer’s previous tours in Australia. This marks the first time she is skipping Brisbane while touring Australia. She also notably made her Australia debut in Brisbane in 2009, performing at The Tivoli theatre in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley, per Brisbane Times.

American Express VIP Package pre-sale tickets to Swift’s Australian shows go live on Monday, June 26. Frontier Member Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will then be available via promoter Frontier Touring from Wednesday, June 28. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, June 30, with Melbourne shows going on sale at 2pm local time and Sydney shows going on sale at 10am local time.

Swift fans who buy tickets to the Australian leg of the ‘Eras’ tour should only expect to receive their tickets on Monday, February 12, 2024 as “an anti-scalping measure”, per Frontier’s website.