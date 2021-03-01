Taylor Swift criticises ‘Ginny & Georgia’ for “lazy, deeply sexist joke” about her relationships

Taylor Swift has denounced Ginny & Georgia and its distributor Netflix for broadcasting a “lazy, deeply sexist joke” about her past relationships with men.

The move comes after fans gathered in their droves online to complain about the quip, which some labelled as “slutshaming” and working against the show’s projected feminist message.

The joke in question occurs in the final episode of the show’s first series when lead characters Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) and her mother Georgia (Brianne Howey) are seen arguing about relationships. Georgia asks if Ginny has broken up her with her boyfriend, to which she replies: “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Now, Swift has taken to Twitter to criticise the joke, writing: “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY.”

She added, tagging Netflix: “Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

Swift has been in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn since 2017 and previously said of their relationship: “I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids.”