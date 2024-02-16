Taylor Swift donates $100k to family of woman killed at Chiefs victory parade

Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 (£79,585) to the family of a woman killed in a mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade on Wednesday (February 14).
As The Guardian reports, the fatal shooting occurred at the Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 at last weekend’s Super Bowl.
One person was killed, with the victim being identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan – a 43-year-old local DJ. At least 22 others were injured in the shooting. According to police, the injured are aged between eight and 47, and half of these are under 16 (via BBC News).
Three suspects were taken into custody shortly after the shootings – two of whom are aged under 18 years old.
Yesterday (February 15) Lopez-Galvan’s family set up a GoFundMe page in her memory, saying that donations would “help provide vital financial support” to them as they “process this unthinkable tragedy”.
The fundraiser has a $75,000 (£59,704) target, with 1709 people having made donations at the time of writing. Today (February 16), Swift donated $50,000 (£39,793) before making a second donation of the same amount eight minutes later.
“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” wrote the ‘Midnights’ singer on the page (via Variety).
Currently, the total stands at $190,413 (£151,578) – far exceeding the GoFundMe’s initial aim.
Lopez-Galvan’s family said: “This fund has been set up to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed.
“She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years. She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life.”
Kansas City’s Mayor, Quinton Lucas, said in a press conference on Wednesday: “We went out today like everyone in Kansas City looking to have a celebration.
“I was there with my wife, I was there with my mother. I never would’ve thought that we, along with Chiefs players, along with fans, hundreds of thousands of people, would be forced to run for our safety today.”
Swift attended the 2024 Super Bowl to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She was joined at the Las Vegas event by the likes of Paul McCartney, Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey.
Today saw Swift begin the Australian leg of her ongoing ‘Eras Tour’ with the first of three consecutive concerts in Melbourne. She’ll head to the UK and Ireland this summer, with support coming from Paramore.
Taylor Swift is set to release her 11th studio album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, on April 19. See the full tracklist here.