Taylor Swift donates $100k to family of woman killed at Chiefs victory parade

Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 (£79,585) to the family of a woman killed in a mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade on Wednesday (February 14).

As The Guardian reports, the fatal shooting occurred at the Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 at last weekend’s Super Bowl.

One person was killed, with the victim being identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan – a 43-year-old local DJ. At least 22 others were injured in the shooting. According to police, the injured are aged between eight and 47, and half of these are under 16 (via BBC News).

Three suspects were taken into custody shortly after the shootings – two of whom are aged under 18 years old.

Yesterday (February 15) Lopez-Galvan’s family set up a GoFundMe page in her memory, saying that donations would “help provide vital financial support” to them as they “process this unthinkable tragedy”.

The fundraiser has a $75,000 (£59,704) target, with 1709 people having made donations at the time of writing. Today (February 16), Swift donated $50,000 (£39,793) before making a second donation of the same amount eight minutes later.