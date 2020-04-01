Taylor Swift has given money to a small Nashville record stop to help keep it afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

The US pop star, who got her big musical break in the Tennessee city as a teenager, has donated an undisclosed amount to Grimey’s New & Preloved Music in order for the business to pay its employees and add three months’ worth of funds to its group health insurance plan.

“We were very surprised, and I would have to say amazed, that Taylor Swift reached out to us through her publicist to offer some relief during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Grimey’s co-owner Doyle Davis told Rolling Stone.

“I didn’t even know we were on her radar, but she really stepped up to help after the recent tornadoes that struck Nashville and middle Tennessee, and now she’s trying to help a beloved small business in her city.”

David continued: “It’s a huge deal to us, and now I have some peace of mind as we apply for [Small Business Association] loans to pay rent, vendors, and other expenses. This assistance from Ms. Swift helps give us a real shot at coming back on the other side of this.”

Grimey’s New & Preloved Music is one of thousands of businesses in the US – and across the world – that has had to temporarily shut up shop and send its employees home due to stringent measures issued by governments.

As a workaround, some record shop businesses including Grimey’s have adapted by selling physical records (CDs, vinyl and cassettes) as well as merchandise online. Davis told Rolling Stone that one customer who lives down the street from the store purchased two collectable records Grimey’s had previously displayed on its walls and subsequently listed them on Discogs.

“Maybe he wanted to help out,” Davis added. “But people are really wanting to show their support. It’s gratifying to see all the online sales.”

In related news, last week Swift surprised a fan by sending her a $3,000 (£2,423) to help support her photography business.

Other celebrities have dug deep to help people affected by the ongoing pandemic, including Rihanna, Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion.