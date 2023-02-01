Taylor Swift drops new merchandise ahead of ‘Eras’ tour 2023

Taylor Swift has shared her latest merchandise collection ahead of the ‘The Eras Tour’ 2023.

The new collection unveiled this week includes sweatshirts, hoodies, T-shirts and more that are emblazoned with illustrated drawings of the pop star to represent all 10 of her album eras. Miniature versions are also available as car decals and temporary tattoos.

“Your #TSTheErasTour look has arrived at store.taylorswift.com! Shop your new favourite #TSErasCollection styles for 72 HOURS or while supplies last,” the Taylor Nation social media accounts shared.

The limited edition merchandise will only be available via the website until tomorrow (February 2). You can watch a preview below.

Your #TSTheErasTour look has arrived at https://t.co/ZSGtuHT89J! Shop your new favorite #TSErasCollection styles for 72 HOURS or while supplies last. 💜 pic.twitter.com/3fUkMmO9BW — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) January 30, 2023

The new merchandise drop comes the week after Swift shared the official music video for her ‘Midnights’ cut ‘Lavender Haze’.

Earlier this month Swift confirmed that rehearsals for her ‘Eras’ tour are underway.

The singer said she was “taking a break from tour rehearsal” on her Instagram story to tell fans about a 12-hour flash sale of exclusive digital copies of her latest album ‘Midnights’, which included bonus “behind the song” material for four of the album’s tracks.

Swift announced the ‘Eras’ North American Stadium tour – kicking off next month – in November, later adding eight more shows to the run before a further 17 shows were added in certain cities.

She will bring a host of special guests with her including Paramore, Beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl In Red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

However, the ticket buying process was plagued by controversy after fans reported lengthy wait times, website outages and hyper-inflated prices on resale sites (including Ticketmaster’s own).

The ticketing company later admitted that it buckled under the “historically unprecedented demand” they faced from Swift’s fans before cancelling the general sale.

Swift’s own fans subsequently mounted their own campaigns against Ticketmaster, with around 30 launching an initiative called ‘Vigilante Legal’.

A class action lawsuit against Ticketmaster was also filed.