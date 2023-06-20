Taylor Swift announces five Australia concerts for The Eras Tour in 2024 – here’s how to get tickets

Taylor Swift will bring The Eras Tour to Australia in 2024 for five shows in Melbourne and Sydney – read on for how to get tickets.

On June 21 Swift unveiled her highly anticipated slate of international dates for The Eras Tour, which is ongoing in the United States. The list of international dates covers cities in South America, Asia, Australia, Europe and the UK (though not New Zealand).

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

The Australia leg of the tour will take place February 2024 and feature two shows at Melbourne’s Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and three shows at Sydney’s Accor Stadium. They will all be supported by Sabrina Carpenter. All shows are all-ages though attendees under 15 years of age must be must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian.

The Australia dates for Taylor Swift’s 2024 Eras Tour are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 16 – Melbourne, MCG

Saturday 17 – Melbourne, MCG

Friday 23 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

Saturday 24 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

Sunday 25 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

The earliest ticket sale for the Eras Tour shows in Australia is the the American Express VIP Package pre-sale, starting next Monday June 26, where two VIP packages will be available: It’s Been a Long Time Coming + Karma is My Boyfriend.

Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will then be available via promoter Frontier Touring from Wednesday June 28.

General ticket onsale for Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Australia will begin Friday June 30, with Melbourne shows going on sale at 2pm local time and Sydney shows 10am local time.

Promoter Frontier Touring has advised fans to buy tickets only through authorised sellers. “We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website,” it said in a statement.

2AM who do you love? 👀💜 We’re enchanted to announce @taylorswift13 is returning to Australia in 2024 with Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour presented by Crown! PLUS she's bringing @SabrinaAnnLynn with her across all Australian dates!

🎫https://t.co/ACaBMg7KU8 pic.twitter.com/XtGOnfNldD — Frontier Touring (@frontiertouring) June 20, 2023