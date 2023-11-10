Additional Taylor Swift tickets sell out in Sydney, new Eras Tour tickets for Melbourne on sale this afternoon

Additional tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in 2024 have sold out for Sydney, with additional tickets for Melbourne going on sale at 4pm AEDT today (November 10).

Swift’s highly anticipated tour broke records earlier in June this year when four million people queued on the event ticketing website, Ticketek, to buy the 450,000 tickets available for five shows taking place across Melbourne and Sydney in February next year.

Due to the high demand, Frontier Touring announced in June that they would be adding two extra shows to the original five. Swift is now set to play three shows at the Melbourne Cricket Grounds between February 16-18 and four shows at Accor Stadium in Sydney between February 23-26.

Yesterday, Frontier announced that additional tickets would go on sale today, including for partially obstructed side tickets that would be released at a starting price of $79.90. The promoter also announced that Ticketek Marketplace will be open from 10am AEDT on Friday November 24 2023 for the official resale of tickets.

It took less than 90 minutes for the new allocation of Sydney tickets to sell out this morning, with Frontier announcing at 11.19am that inventory had been exhausted. Fans can buy additional tickets for Swift’s Melbourne shows via Ticketek at 4pm.

The ABC reported that Swift fans even camped out overnight at Ticketek offices in Melbourne and Sydney in hopes of getting a ticket. One fan in Melbourne said that she’d been there for 14 hours.

On June 27, Victoria’s Minister for Tourism Steve Dimopoulos announced that Swift’s shows would be classified as a “major event”, joining the Australian Open, Grand Prix and Melbourne Cup. This mobilised Victoria’s anti-scalping laws, which mean that any ticket sold for over 110 percent of its value it becomes invalid. Scalpers would be fined anywhere between $925 to $554,760.

This will be Swift’s first tour in Australia since 2018 when she was here for her ‘Reputation’ tour. Since then she’s released four new albums including ‘Lover’, ‘Folkore’, ‘Evermore’ and ‘Midnights’. She’s also re-released several others as part of the ‘Taylor’s Version’ project, the most recent being ‘1989’.