How to buy official Taylor Swift merchandise in Australia during the Eras Tour

Details on how to buy official Taylor Swift merchandise in Melbourne and Sydney have been released ahead of her Eras Tour kickoff in Australia next weekend.

Today (February 5), Crown Melbourne announced an official pop-up store that will run for one day only, on February 13 from 9am until 6pm. Due to expected high demand, those who wish to head down to the Crown Melbourne pop-up will be required to make a reservation – you can do so from Wednesday, February 7 at noon AEDT. Reservations can be booked until all slots are exhausted.

Reservations are free, will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis, and can cover two people per booking. Each booking is limited to a half-hour slot, and bookings are non-transferrable. Entry will be denied to those without reservations.

Merchandise that will be available at the pop-up include T-shirts, hoodies, tote bags, water bottles, bracelets, tour posters, canvas tapestry, ‘Midnights’ vinyl and CDs and more.

Apart from the pop-up on February 13, fans will also be able to get their hands on official merchandise through pre-sales and external merchandise stands at show venues. Pre-sales for the Melbourne show will run from 10am until 6pm on February 14 and 15 at the Melbourne Cricket Grounds near Gates 1 and 5.

During show days in Melbourne, external merchandise booths will operate from 12pm until after the concert. All merchandise will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis, and stocks are limited.

Sydney fans will unfortunately not get a pop-up, but will be able to get merchandise through pre-sales and show-day merchandise stands. Pre-sales in Sydney will run from 10am till 6pm on February 21 and February 22 at Accor Stadium, at the corner of Olympic Boulevard and Dawn Fraser Avenues. As in Melbourne, external merchandise booths will run from noon until after the concerts on show dates.

Fans will not require tickets to the Eras Tour or reservations to purchase merchandise from pre-sales or external booths.

Additional merchandise locations will also be available (while supplies last) for concert ticket holders inside both venues during show dates.

Here’s where to buy official Eras Tour merchandise in Australia this February:

MELBOURNE

February 13 – The Crown Melbourne – 9am till 6pm*

February 14 – Melbourne Cricket Grounds – 10am till 6pm or sold out

February 15 – Melbourne Cricket Grounds – 10am till 6pm or sold out

February 16 – Melbourne Cricket Grounds – 12pm till end of show or sold out

February 17 – Melbourne Cricket Grounds – 12pm till end of show or sold out

February 18 – Melbourne Cricket Grounds – 12pm till end of show or sold out

SYDNEY

February 21 – Accor Stadium – 10am till 6pm or sold out

February 22 – Accor Stadium – 10am till 6pm or sold out

February 23 – Accor Stadium – 12pm till end of show or sold out

February 24 – Accor Stadium – 12pm till end of show or sold out

February 25 – Accor Stadium – 12pm till end of show or sold out

February 26 – Accor Stadium – 12pm till end of show or sold out

* – reservations required

Taylor Swift – and special guest performer Sabrina Carpenter – will perform a total of three shows in Melbourne and four shows in Sydney. Tickets to all shows are sold out.

The Australia dates for Taylor Swift’s 2024 Eras Tour are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 16 – Melbourne, MCG

Saturday 17 – Melbourne, MCG

Sunday 18 – Melbourne, MCG

Friday 23 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

Saturday 24 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

Sunday 25 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

Monday 26 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

In other Taylor Swift news, today (February 5) the singer announced a new album titled ‘The Tortured Poets Department’. It is due to arrive on April 19. Swift announced the record during her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

Later during the ceremony, Swift also took home the award for Album of The Year for ‘Midnights’, marking her historic fourth win in the category. With the win, Swift is now the all-time leader in Album Of The Year wins, setting a new record. She was previously tied for three wins alongside Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.