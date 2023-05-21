Taylor Swift fan becomes security guard to get into ‘Eras’ tour show

A Taylor Swift fan who failed to get a ticket for her ‘Eras’ tour has revealed he became a security guard to get into one of her concerts in Nashville.

Footage of Davis Perrigo stood behind the stage barrier singing along to her 2015 single ‘Style’ at one of her concerts at the Nissan Stadium was posted on TikTok by a fan. You can view footage below.

Swift performed three dates at the venue earlier this month as part of her tour of the US

Speaking to local news station, News Channel 5, Perrigo said: “Friday night I was next to the stage, and then Saturday night, I had almost a better view.”

He also went on to say he was reprimanded by for singing along, adding: “I actually got reprimanded by Taylor’s security, saying that I was going too hard and I needed to take it down a notch.”

When he spotted footage of himself online he said he also showed his co-workers.

“My wife jokes that I sing Taylor Swift songs with such passion for someone who’s never been broken up with,” Perrigo said. “I showed someone at work, like, ‘Hey, this video got 10,000 views,’ and then by that night, it was over one million. I was like, ‘OMG, this is out of control.”

It comes just days after Swift appeared to defend a fan from a security guard during one of her shows in Philadelphia.

During Swift’s performance of her 2014 hit ‘Bad Blood’ at the Lincoln Financial Field stadium, the singer paused mid-song to address a security guard.

“She’s fine! She wasn’t doing anything!” she said, before yelling “Hey, stop!” two more times while simultaneously continuing to sing the lyrics.

While footage does not show exactly who Swift was addressing, fans have suggested that the intervention was directed at a security guard who was being too aggressive with a female fan.