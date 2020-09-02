Taylor Swift fan spends lockdown designing incredible theme park inspired by singer

A Taylor Swift fan has shown off their dedication to the singer by designing an incredible theme park based around a selection of the singer’s albums.

Matthew Ables, a theme park enthusiast and huge fan of the pop star, designed the incredibly detailed plan while stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

The fantasy attraction, which Ables showed off in a YouTube video, features seven lands inspired by albums including ‘Debut’, ‘Fearless’, ‘Red’, ‘Reputation’ and ‘1989’.

As Ables explains, visitors are able to grab a bite at Abigail’s Cafeteria, before heading to the giant Love Story Ring to make a TikTok.

Those seeking white-knuckle thrills can visit the Fearless zone and seek out their very own Swift-inspired adventure in the ‘Look What You Made Me Do Experience,’ which is housed in the Reputation zone.

While there’s so much more to Ables’ brilliant plans, you’ll have to watch the below video to truly appreciate it for yourself.

Ables’ video comes after Swift dropped her surprise eighth album ‘Folklore’ in July.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “‘Folklore’ feels fresh, forward-thinking and, most of all, honest. The glossy production she’s lent on for the past half-decade is cast aside for simpler, softer melodies and wistful instrumentation.

“It’s the sound of an artist who’s bored of calculated releases and wanted to try something different. Swift disappeared into the metaphorical woods while writing ‘Folklore’, and she’s emerged stronger than ever.”