Taylor Swift fans believe she’ll feature on Ed Sheeran’s next single, a reworked version of his 2021 track ‘The Joker And The Queen’.

Ed Sheeran took to Instagram earlier this week (February 1) to share a photo of some signed CDs for “something coming in a bit”. The artwork features the joker from a pack of playing cards, alongside the queen of hearts, which looks suspiciously like Swift.

Sheeran previously teased the release of ‘The Joker And The Queen’ last December. He said it would feature an American artist, and he was hoping for a January release date in an interview with Capital FM.

Both Swift and Sheeran have also left Easter eggs relating to each other in their various music videos.

In the official video for ‘Overpass Graffiti’, Sheeran can be seen wearing a leather jacket with a print of a joker and a queen on the back, with a badge reading “Taylor Swift” just underneath it.

And in Swift’s video for ‘I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)’, she can be seen drawing an equals sign onto a wedding cake, perhaps paying homage to Sheeran’s 2021 album ‘=’. She also sold decks of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ playing cards on her online store.

Ed Sheeran confirmed there is a remix coming out with an American artist for his song, “The Joker and The Queen” off his new album #Equals 👀❗️ Fans have spotted these Easter Eggs so far, including “Taylor Swift” written in scenes of the “Overpass Graffiti” music video! 👀 pic.twitter.com/dUZK1MaRMm — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 29, 2021

The pair last collaborated on ‘Run’, taken from ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, and have previously performed duets on 2012’s ‘Everything Has Changed‘ and 2017’s ‘End Game‘.

Last year, Sheeran revealed that he once took Swift to his local pub, The Station in Framlingham, Suffolk, for a drink but “no one really clocked who it was”.

Earlier this year, Swift was announced as the first-ever global ambassador of Record Store Day. Launched back in 2008, RSD will return for its 15th anniversary event on April 23 after hosting two vinyl ‘drop’ dates in 2021.

“I’m very proud to be this year’s Ambassador for Record Store Day. The places where we go to browse and explore and discover music new and old have always been sacred to me,” the singer explained in a statement.

“Record stores are so important because they help to perpetuate and foster music-loving as a passion. They create settings for live events. They employ people who adore music thoroughly and purely.”