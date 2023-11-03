Taylor Swift fans in Argentina have been camping out for ‘Eras Tour’ shows since June

Taylor Swift fans in Argentina have been camping out for the singer’s live ‘Eras’ shows since June, a new report says.

First reported by Pitchfork, some Swifties are going to extreme lengths to see the singer up close when she embarks on the Latin American Leg of her tour next week – and have even been seen camping outside the arena for around five months.

As outlined in the report, four tents have been stationed outside the River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires, where Swift will play three back-to-back shows on November 9, 10 and 11.

The tents are being occupied by eager fans, it outlines, who have been taking shifts in the hopes of getting as close to the front of the general admission standing section as possible. The majority of these are said to be “young women” in the update – although anyone under 18 is not allowed to take part.

It is also noted that each of the tents has around 60 people willing to take shifts manning the spot, and an internal spreadsheet has been developed by two organisers who have each developed rules of the queue and helped to assign shifts to accommodate each fan’s schedule.

As Swift arrives for the three gigs next week, the total number of hours fans spent manning the tents will be tallied up – as will other factors including if they stay overnight or if they stay in bad weather – and the fans who have put in the most work will be allowed to go to the front of the line.

According to the Pitchfork report, fans initially encountered some troubles with the camping – including agitated onlookers shouting at them to “Go to work”, and football fans attending the stadium considering them as jinxes – however, the majority have described the past five months as a positive experience.

One fan named Carmen, for instance, said that she “doesn’t “like the idea of there being a little time left.” She also told the outlet: “What am I going to do with so much time at home, now that I won’t have to be making friendship bracelets all day inside a tent? Return to being a normal person?”

Others also reported that those camping out have gone on to develop friendships, and made friendship bracelets during their time staying in the tents.

In other Taylor Swift news, it was reported that the ongoing ‘Eras’ tour is on course to become the the most lucrative tour in music history, and has helped to make Swift a billionaire.

Similarly, with her ongoing stretch of re-released albums under the name ‘Taylor’s Version’, Swift has been dominating the charts and breaking various records on Spotify, including becoming the most-streamed artist in a single day for the streaming platform.

The 33-year-old has also left her mark on cinema over the past couple of months, following the release of her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Since its global release on October 13, the film was reported as a competitor for Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon at the box office, and within just 10 days took $164.8million (£135.8million).

More recently, UC Berkeley confirmed that it will be offering a Taylor Swift course next year, and it was revealed that the singer had become the most translated singer in the world.