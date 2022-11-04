Taylor Swift fans joke about cancelling their weddings to attend 2023 tour

Taylor Swift fans joking about cancelling their weddings to attend her 2023 tour have gone viral on TikTok.

Last week, the singer, who released new album ‘Midnights’ last month (October 21), announced US dates for ‘The Eras Tour’, which will run throughout next summer and feature a host of special guests including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

In the wake of the announcement, Swifties on TikTok have joked about cancelling their weddings if Swift’s tour travels through their city on that evening.

“I am feeling so sorry for any millennial women out there who just found out their wedding date is one of these,” one user said in a video.

“That’s gotta be happening, right. You’ve been planning this wedding for two years and now she’s coming to your city on your wedding day.”

She added: “Your millennial female friends and your bridesmaids, now torn between which of the events they got to. Maybe even you, yourself.”

Those in the comments section also shared the sentiment, with one writing: “Weddings can be rescheduled. Stadium tours are non negotiable,” with another saying they would “absolutely leave my own wedding early” to go and see Swift live.

One fan whose own wedding actually does fall on the day of Swift’s Seattle show with Haim said: “Taylor Swift is finally going on tour, but I live in Seattle, and that’s my wedding day. Come on. What are the chances of that?”

She added: “Sooo do I cancel my wedding or..??

“The problem is, a ton of my friends are also Swifties so now I’m putting them in the position to also travel for another show. I know I have good friends, they will come to my wedding. But the situation sucks. What are the odds that Taylor’s going to be in my city on my wedding day?”

Swift also recently confirmed that a UK tour in support of ‘Midnights’ will be announced soon; fans who pre-ordered the album will be able to access an exclusive pre-sale for tickets.

In a four-star review of ‘Midnights’, NME said: “While she’s known for narrative-driven songwriting, ‘Midnights’ could possibly see Swift at her most candid, taking us through the sorts of revelations that only come to light – or can be vocalised – in the wee hours.”

Fans can register for TaylorSwiftTix pre-sale on Ticketmaster now here until Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59PM EST, with the pre-sale scheduled to start Tuesday, November 15 at 10am PST. Capital One Exclusive Cardholder Presale starts Tuesday, November 15 at 2pm PST, while general sale starts Friday, November 18 at 10am PST.

See the full list of US dates for ‘The Eras Tour’ below.

MARCH 2023

18 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

25 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

APRIL 2023

1 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

2 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

15 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

22 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

28 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

29 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

MAY 2023

6 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

12 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

13 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

19 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

20 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

26 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

27 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

JUNE 2023

2 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

3 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

10 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

17 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

24 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

JULY 2023

1 – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

8 – GEHA Field at Arrrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

15 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

22 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

29 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

AUGUST 2023

4 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

5 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California