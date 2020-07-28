Eagle eyed Taylor Swift fans have claimed that the singer has subtly dissed Kanye West on her new album ‘Folklore’.

On the song ‘Peace’, Swift sings, “But there’s robbers to the east/Clowns to the West.”

In the lyric video accompanying the track, which you watch below, “east” is in lowercase letters but “West” begins with a capital “W,” leading Twitter users to believe she’s referring to Kanye.

“In peace Taylor Swift capitalized West and not east and no one can convince me that she isn’t calling Kanye a clown,” wrote one user.

Another added: “The way Taylor Swift said in peace “robbers to the east, clowns to the West.” Notice how “east” is in small caps while “West” is in capital letters. She’s definitely referencing Kanye West I’m screaminggg.”

In peace Taylor Swift capitalized West and not east and no one can convince me that she isn’t calling Kanye a clown. Thank u for coming to my ted talk #Folkore pic.twitter.com/My9jkyjImm — Jayne (@jaynehamlyn) July 24, 2020

The way Taylor Swift said in peace "robbers to the east, clowns to the West." Notice how "east" is in small caps while "West" is in capital letters. She's defintely referencing Kanye West I'm screamingggg #Folklore — Count of Monte Razik Pt. 2 (@parallelrazik) July 24, 2020

Nobody- Taylor swift-

"Robbers to the east, and CLOWNS to the WEST!"

"No I could never give you peace"#Folklore #TaylorSwift#TaylorSwiftFolklore

Meanwhile Kanye west – pic.twitter.com/CFa1TdEVj7 — Harshita. (@jamadadeharshi) July 24, 2020

wait a sec ‘clowns to the west’ peace – Taylor Swift.

kanye west, clowns to the west.@LaurenLipman — Maria | 𝑓𝑜𝑙𝑘𝑙𝑜𝑟𝑒 has stollen my heart (@mariatheswiftii) July 26, 2020

In ‘Peace’ @taylorswift13 says “but there’s robbers to the east, clowns to the west…” I think that’s a reference to a certain @kanyewest, a big clown. 🤡 #Folklore #peace @taylornation13 — Jaslyn (@young_swiftie) July 26, 2020

Is anyone gonna talk about the fact that in the Peace lyric video the word West is capitalized but east isn’t in the line “But there's robbers to the east, clowns to the West” she did that✨✨#taylorswift #kanyewest #folkloreOutNow #Folkore #streamFolklore — Alexis13 (@Alexis_swift13) July 26, 2020

The fact that @taylorswift13 ‘s lyric in Peace is “robbers in the east and there’s clowns to the West” like she didn’t just call Kanye West a clown is amazing. — Queen Katey (@KateyIske) July 24, 2020

Others also picked up on the dig and suggested that the “robbers to the east” lyric was also a pop at Scooter Braun.

“I’m so sorry but I think I couldn’t ignore how Miss Taylor Swift roasted Kanye West, Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun with a peaceful and calming song,” one wrote.

“Taking down two birds with one stone! Fans think that a line in Taylor Swift’s new song ‘Peace’ is about Scooter Braun and Kanye West,” another user added.

I'm so sorry but I think I couldn't ignore how Miss Taylor Swift roasted Kanye West, Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun with a peaceful and calming song.😭

“But there's robbers to the east

Clowns to the West.”

Song title: peace 🖤

Stream #folklore now for peace of mind!!!✨ pic.twitter.com/Qf0YuPoVMz — Evey Azaleiel | #folklore (@ElaSwiftella) July 25, 2020

Taking down two birds with one stone! Fans think that a line in Taylor Swift’s new song ‘Peace’ is about Scooter Braun and Kanye West.@_StanSy @Wave891FM #MTO891 #Wave891FM https://t.co/hjbnaXzczP — Debbie Then (@debbie_then) July 28, 2020

The two stars have had a tumultuous friendship over the years, with West infamously interrupting Swift’s speech at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

More recently, Swift said she was “framed” by West, after the phone call she had with the rapper to discuss his 2016 track ‘Famous’ leaked online.

Swift and Braun are also embroiled in an ongoing battle over the singer’s back catalogue and master recordings, stemming from Braun’s purchase of Swift’s old record label Big Machine, a transaction that saw him become the owner of Swift’s first six studio albums. Swift labelled the move as “manipulative bullying.”

Meanwhile, Swift celebrated the release of ‘Folklore’ by sending cardigans to a number of fans, including Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalia.

Kobe joined Swift on stage at her Los Angeles show during the ‘1989’ tour in 2015. Other cardigans the star has sent included recipients such as Kesha.