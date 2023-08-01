Taylor Swift reportedly gave $100k bonuses to each of her truck drivers on ‘Eras’ tour

Taylor Swift has reportedly given the truck drivers working on her ‘Eras’ tour bonuses of $100,000 (£77,000) each.

The hefty bonuses were allegedly given to the production truck drivers ahead of her extensive list of US Tour dates drawing to a close.

As reported by The Line Of Best Fit, sources have said that she gave each of the production crew responsible for hauling her equipment around the country a bonus of $100,000 (£77,000) each. It also reports that the pop star has around 50 truckers working as part of her ‘Eras’ tour, equating to a total cost of $5million (£3.9million) in bonuses for those members of the crew alone.

The sources also claim that a “very generous amount” of bonuses were also awarded to other crew members working on the tour. Although specific amounts were not shared, the extra income went to team members including band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians.

Currently, Swift has been making countless headlines with her ongoing tour, and the series of live shows are set to become one of the highest-grossing tours of all time – reportedly bringing in over $1billion (£778million).

What’s more, over the weekend it was also announced that the crowd at her Seattle shows last month caused activity similar to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake. The moment took place as her tour hit the city’s Lumen Field venue for two nights on July 22-23.

In other Taylor Swift news, at her recent shows in Santa Clara, Haim appeared on stage as special guests — dressed up as the step-sisters from ‘Bejeweled’ and performing ‘No Body, No Crime’ with her.

The North American leg of the tour will finish up with a six-night run at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. From there Swift will bring the tour to international venues.

The UK and European leg of the tour kicks off in Paris on May 9 next year, and wraps on August 17, 2024 in London.