News Music News

Taylor Swift gets political on new song ‘Only the Young’ from ‘Miss Americana’

“They’re not gonna help us / Too busy helping themselves"

Charlotte Krol
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Taylor Swift has released ‘Only the Young’, a track taken from her new documentary Miss Americana.

The song hears Swift lament the state of politics as well as societal ills in the US, namely the country’s school shooting epidemic. “They’re not gonna help us / Too busy helping themselves / They aren’t gonna change this / We’re going to do it ourselves,” she sings on the bass-heavy track, backed by a children’s choir.

Advertisement

 

Miss Americana details Swift’s retreat from the spotlight in the years following the release of her fifth album ‘1989’ in 2014 and the build up to the release of 2017’s ‘Reputation’ and her latest record ‘Lover’ (2019). The behind-the-scenes film touches on her refusal to endorse Hillary Clinton until very late in the election cycle for the 2016 US Presidential election.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Miss Americana director Lana Wilson said she was conscious of showing the pressure Swift had been under to be a “nice girl” in the public eye since she was a teenager.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift CREDIT: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

“I think girls in our society are taught that other people’s approval is of paramount importance to their self-worth,” she said.

“I really related to those questions of: ‘Was I nice enough? Do they like me? Are people mad at me?’ When I heard Taylor verbalise that, I was just like, ‘Oh my God. I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it.’ And I thought it would be so comforting and relatable to so many women to know that, even if you’re a celebrity at the highest level, you still ask yourself those questions.”

Advertisement

Swift also opens up about her battle with an eating disorder in the new documentary.

In Miss Americana, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival January 23 and is available to stream on Netflix now, Swift speaks about the pressures of seeing “pictures of [herself] every day”, saying it “wasn’t good” for her health and eventually triggered a disorder.

She added: “[I’ve seen] a picture of me where I feel like I looked like my tummy was too big, or…someone said that I looked pregnant…and that’ll just trigger me to just starve a little bit — just stop eating.”

Swift headlines Hyde Park’s British Summer Time Festival this summer on July 11. Get tickets here

Advertisement
Advertisement
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Music News

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Bow down to a legend.
Festivals Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.