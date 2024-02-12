Taylor Swift goes viral for downing beer on Super Bowl big screen: “Icon”

Taylor Swift has been hailed as an “icon” for chugging a beer the moment that she was shown on the big screen at last night’s Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVIII went down last night (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce helping the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22.

Check out the moment below as Swift notices her appearance on the screen, and immediately grabs her plastic cup and downing the beer in one, before slamming it down.

As soon as Taylor Swift realized she was on the Jumbotron, she immediately downed her beer for the camera. pic.twitter.com/tJlyMNzLxc — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 12, 2024

Swift became one of the stories of the game as soon as Kelce’s Chiefs qualified for the big game, with the singer flying in from playing a date in Japan the night before to be a spectator.

She was seen hanging out with Paul McCartney in the stands in Vegas, and spent the game cheering on Kelce alongside Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey and Blake Lively.

Swift has also been in the headlines today thanks to comments made by former US president Donald Trump, after recent rumours that Joe Biden is seeking endorsement from the singer ahead of the election in November.

Trump wrote that he made “so much money” for Swift when he signed the Music Modernization Act – even though many have suggested that she did in fact not benefit greatly from the act.

In other Swift news, she recently announced her new album from the stage while accepting the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Midnights’. The new record, titled ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, will be released on April 19.

Ahead of that release, her blockbuster concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will arrive on Disney+ globally on March 15.

This year’s Super Bowl saw Usher take to the stage for the Halftime show where he brought out Alicia Keys for the performance.

The R&B star also welcomed a host of other guests throughout the set, including H.E.R. on guitar during ‘U Got It Bad’ and will.i.am for ‘OMG’. The latter also saw Usher recreate a roller-skating performance from his Las Vegas residency.

Lil Jon then appeared in the on-field crowd for a snippet of his song ‘Turn Down For What’ before joining the headliner and Ludacris for ‘Yeah!’.