Taylor Swift got Kanye West “kicked out” of Super Bowl, ex-NFL star claims

Taylor Swift allegedly got Kanye West “kicked out” of the Super Bowl, an ex-NFL star has claimed.

Swift recently turned up to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his team the Kansas City Chiefs, who were squaring off against the San Francisco 49ers. Fans also spotted Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey in the crowd – but according to Brandon Marshall, a former wide receiver who stopped playing in 2018, another star was supposed to join the festivities.

On his own I Am Athlete podcast, Marshall claimed that Kanye West turned up to the Super Bowl show, donning a mask with his logo on it.

“Kanye West pulls up to Vegas,” Marshall recalled. “Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of [Taylor Swift]’s booth.

“Taylor Swift gets pissed off. She boom boom makes a call or two. Everybody’s involved. He gets kicked out the stadium. He was trying to leverage her celebrity.”

EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Marshall says Taylor Swift allegedly got Kanye West kicked out of the Super Bowl after learning he bought tickets in front of her suite 👀 pic.twitter.com/sqLsTTqsAg — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) February 13, 2024

It’s the latest development in the long-running feud between Swift and West, which famously began at the 2009 VMAs. During Swift’s speech for winning Best Music Video, West interrupted the then 19-year-old to announce: “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!” West apologised shortly afterwards to Swift.

Though the pair seemed to make amends at the 2015 Grammys, things quickly soured when West released his ‘Famous’ song and video. There, he rapped about how Swift “owes” him sex and referred to her as a “bitch”, and additionally portrayed her nude in bed (via wax figurine) with a gaggle of other celebrities. Swift claimed she was “horrified“, and has since written about the debacle in her 2017 album ‘Reputation’.

