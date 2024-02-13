Taylor Swift helped Super Bowl become most-watched US broadcast since moon landing

Taylor Swift‘s attendance at the 2024 Super Bowl helped it become the most-watched broadcast in US TV history since the 1969 moon landing.

Approximately 123.4million people watched the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (February 11) across streaming and TV, according to Nielsen ratings released by CBS (per Sky News) – making it the most-watched Super Bowl ever.

The Apollo 11 moon landing is still the most-watched broadcast in history, estimated to have drawn 150million viewers across the US.

Nielsen added that a record 202.4million people watched at least part of the game across all networks, though the data does not include people who watched in public places like bars.

Swift has made appearances at numerous American Football Games in recent months after she started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The pop star made it to the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in time for the face-off after performing in Tokyo the night before as part of her ‘Eras‘ tour.

Along with Usher‘s Halftime show which included special guests Alicia Keys, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon and Ludacris, Swift was also joined in the stands by friends Ice Spice and Blake Lively.

Swift appeared on the screens throughout the game and went viral for downing a drink during the game. The ‘Midnights’ singer was also photographed catching up with Paul McCartney at the stadium.

Elsewhere in the stadium, more famous faces were spotted, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

This month Adele came to Swift’s defence by hitting out at people who criticise her presence at American football games. During one of her ‘Weekends With Adele’ residency shows, the British singer said critics should “get a fucking life”.

In other news from Swift, it’s been reported that she is planning to direct her new film after her current ‘Eras’ tour ends.