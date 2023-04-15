NewsMusic News

Taylor Swift joined by Aaron Dessner for live debut of ‘The Great War’ at Florida ‘Eras Tour’ show

Another track from the 'Midnights' era, 'You're On Your Own, Kid', was also played live for the first time in Tampa

By Will Richards
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner perform at Raymond James Stadium on April 14, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Credit: Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management.

Taylor Swift welcomed special guest Aaron Dessner to the ‘Eras’ tour in Florida last night (April 14) – watch them give a live debut to ‘The Great War’ below.

Dessner, who produced Swift’s lockdown albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’, joined Swift for a song in the ‘surprise’ section of the set, where Swift plays a different track each night, often giving songs live debuts or dusting off rarities.

On Thursday night in Tampa, Dessner joined her to play ‘The Great War’, a track he produced from the ‘3am Edition’ of Swift’s 2022 album ‘Midnights’.

For the second surprise song, Swift gave another live debut to a track from ‘Midnights’, ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’.

See footage of both performances below.

At the previous night’s (April 13) show in Tampa, Swift leaned into the rumours that her next re-recorded album will be ‘Speak Now’, performing the 2010 album’s title track during the ‘surprise’ section of the show.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about one of my albums recently,” she said before the performance. “One of my albums has been on my mind a lot… Lots going on in my brain about it.”

Fans have long been convinced that ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ is imminent, with Swift herself having been teasing it for over half a year now. Thus far, she’s released re-recorded versions of ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’, both of which arrived in 2021. Last month saw her drop three new re-recorded songs – ‘Eyes Open’, ‘Safe & Sound’ and ‘If This Was A Movie’ – as well as the ‘Lover’ B-side ‘All Of The Girls You Loved Before’.

Following the final of three Tampa shows tonight (April 15), the tour will head to Houston for another trio of shows, before continuing into August. You can see all the dates here, with remaining tickets available here.

