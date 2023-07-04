Taylor Swift jokes about sprinting off stage after gig malfunction

Taylor Swift has joked about her reaction to a recent stage malfunction on the ‘Eras’ tour – check out the video below.

The pop star was performing a show at the Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio last Friday (June 30) when the mishap occurred.

As Swift wrapped up an airing of her ‘Reputation’ single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, a trapdoor that allows the singer to quickly access the backstage area failed to open on time. She was instead forced to sprint down the runway, bypassing a group of her backup dancers along the way.

Some concertgoers captured the moment, and it has since gone viral across social media. One TikTok clip, which has currently registered over two million views, even caught the attention of Swift herself, who made light of the situation.

“Still swift af boi,” she wrote in the comments section, referring to the speed of her unplanned exit.

Another part of the ‘Eras’ tour concert that has gone viral is an impressive visual stunt that sees Swift dive into the stage floor before appearing to swim under it.

Meanwhile, Swift’s second consecutive show in Cincinnati on Saturday (July 1) featured surprise duets with Aaron Dessner and Gracie Abrams on the ‘Evermore’ track ‘Ivy’ and Abrams’ ‘I Miss You, I’m Sorry’, respectively.

Swift is set to bring the ‘Eras’ tour to the UK and Ireland next summer. The stint includes five shows at Wembley Stadium in London as well as stop-offs in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and Dublin. The star is also rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury 2024.

In other news, the singer is due to release ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ this Friday (July 7).