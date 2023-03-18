Taylor Swift kicks off ‘Eras’ tour with mammoth 44-song setlist

Taylor Swift opened her ‘Eras’ tour last night (March 17) in Glendale, Arizona, playing 44 songs in a career-spanning set that lasted just over three hours.

The singer performed a selection of tracks from each of her ten albums, beginning with 2019’s ‘Lover’ and followed by ‘Fearless’, ‘Evermore‘, ‘Reputation‘, ‘Speak Now’, ‘Red’, ‘Folklore’, ‘1989‘, ‘Taylor Swift’ and finally ‘Midnights‘.

‘Midnights’ had the longest section devoted to it, with Swift playing seven songs from the album. She only performed one song apiece from ‘Speak Now’ and ‘Taylor Swift’.

Numerous tracks from Swift’s catalogue were played for the first time including opening numbers ‘Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince’ and ‘Cruel Summer’. Elsewhere, numerous songs from ‘Evermore’ got their live debut, including ‘Tis The Damn Season’ and ‘Marjorie’, as did tracks from ‘Midnights’ such as ‘Vigilante Shit’, ‘Lavender Haze’ and closer ‘Karma’.

Furthermore, the artist also played the title track from ‘Fearless’ for the first time since 2012.

Swift also said that at each stop on the tour, she will play an acoustic “surprise song”. At this particular show that song was ‘Mirrorball’ from ‘Folklore’.

You can see the full setlist and check out footage from the show below:

TAYLOR SWIFT OPENING WITH 'MISS AMERICANA & THE HEARTBREAK PRINCE' OH MY GOD SHE SOUNDS AMAZING #GlendaleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/5HelMTUEOW — squid || fan account FOLLOW FOR ERAS TOUR UPDATES (@greedymotivez) March 18, 2023

Taylor Swift performing “Enchanted” #TSTheErasTour — She’s wearing a BALLGOWN. pic.twitter.com/kQSoBiNuE9 — Taylor Swift Facts | The Eras Tour (@blessedswifty) March 18, 2023

TAYLOR SINGING FEARLESS WITH HER FULL BAND. THE SAME BAND WHO PERFORMED IT WITH HER SINCE 2008. AND THE FIRST TIME IT’S BEEN ON A TOUR SETLIST IN 12 YEARS. I AM UNWELL pic.twitter.com/o7AQqtPYag — 𝒻𝑜𝓁𝓀𝓁𝑜𝓇𝑒 | fan account (@cardigan_swift) March 18, 2023

ALSO TAYLOR SWIFT CHAIR DANCED RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME pic.twitter.com/LgkRGjlrk6 — sonya 3/17 SEC B ROW 4 SEAT 1 (@TisTheDamnPhD) March 18, 2023

Setlist:

‘Lover’

1. ‘Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince’ (live debut)

2. ‘Cruel Summer’

3. ‘The Man’

4. ‘You Need To Calm Down’

5. ‘Lover’

6. ‘The Archer’

‘Fearless’

7. ‘Fearless’ (first live performance since 2012)

8. ‘You Belong With Me’

9. ‘Love Story’

‘Evermore’

10. ‘Tis the damn season’ (live debut)

11. ‘Willow’

12. ‘Marjorie’ (live debut)

13. ‘Champagne Problems’ (live debut)

14. ‘Tolerate It’ (live debut)

‘Reputation’

15. ‘…Ready For It?’

16. ‘Delicate’

17. ‘Don’t Blame Me’

18. ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

‘Speak Now’

19. ‘Enchanted’

‘Red’

20. ’22’

21. ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’

22. ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’

23. ‘All Too Well’ (10 Minute Version)’

‘Folklore’

24. ‘Invisible String’

25. ‘Betty’

26. ‘The Last Great American Dynasty’

27. ‘August’

28. ‘Illicit Affairs’

29. ‘My Tears Ricochet’

30. ‘Cardigan’

‘1989’

31. ‘Style’

32. ‘Blank Space’

33. ‘Shake It Off’

34. ‘Wildest Dreams’

35. ‘Bad Blood’

36. ‘Mirrorball’

‘Taylor Swift’

37. ‘Tim McGraw’

‘Midnights’

38. ‘Lavender Haze’ (live debut)

39. ‘Anti-Hero’

40. ‘Midnight Rain’ (live debut)

41. ‘Vigilante Shit’ (live debut)

42. ‘Bejeweled’ (live debut)

43. ‘Mastermind’ (live debut)

44. ‘Karma’ (live debut)

Prior to the show, Swift released four new songs. Three of them were ‘Taylor’s Versions’ of the tracks ‘Eyes Open’, ‘Safe & Sound’ and ‘If This Was A Movie’, while the other was a ‘Lover’ B-side, ‘All Of The Girls You Loved Before’.

In honour of the show, Glendale temporarily changed its name to ‘Swift City’ earlier this week. Swift plays another show there tonight (March 18).