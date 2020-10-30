Taylor Swift lets her music be used in political advert for first time

Taylor Swift has given permission for her music to be used in a political advert for the first time.

Californian Congressman Eric Swalwell has soundtracked a new commercial with one of Swift’s songs, urging people to vote for the Democratic Party.

Read more: Every Taylor Swift song ranked in order of greatness

‘Only The Young’ plays over footage of protests, police brutality, wildfires and Donald Trump swearing in new Supreme Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The ad also shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden comforting a young boy and old footage of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Advertisement

“Up there’s the finish line,” Swalwell wrote underneath the video on YouTube. “Our future is worth our fight. Thank you, Taylor Swift, for voicing what #OnlyTheYoung can do. Let’s run!” Watch the video below now.

‘Only The Young’ featured in Swift’s 2020 documentary Miss Americana and addresses gun violence and US school shootings in the lyrics.

Swift officially endorsed Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris earlier this month. She posted a photo on Twitter of her holding a plate of Biden-Harris 2020 cookies and shared a new interview with V Magazine in which she spoke about her reasons for supporting the pair.

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognises that people of colour deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included,” she said in the interview.