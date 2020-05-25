Taylor Swift fans think new ‘Killing Eve’ cover is her getting back at Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift has shared a mysterious new cover of her track ‘Look What You Made Me Do’, which appeared on a new episode of Killing Eve.

The version that appears on the latest episode of the BBC drama is being interpreted by fans as a way to get back at her rival and Big Machine label boss Scooter Braun.

The version of the ‘Reputation’ track, which the ‘Shake It Off’ singer said she was “very stoked” about on Twitter, is attributed to Jack Leopards and The Dolphin Club, a seemingly fake band or artist with no previous song credits.

Fans have begun to speculate that the vocals on the song belong to Swift’s brother Austin, who once named his Twitter account ‘The Dolphin Club’. A producer credit on the song is also given to Nils Sjoberg, Swift’s notorious songwriting pseudonym.

It is now being claimed that Swift recorded the song with her brother in order to avoid Braun and Big Machine from claiming any royalties from the song’s use on the show.

Swift and Braun are embroiled in an ongoing battle over the singer’s back catalogue and master recordings, stemming from Braun’s purchase of Swift’s old record label Big Machine, a transaction that saw him become the owner of Swift’s first six studio albums. Swift labelled the move as “manipulative bullying.”

Last November, Swift accused Braun and his business partner Scott Borchetta of blocking her from performing her own songs live. “The message being sent to me is very clear,” she wrote in a statement. “Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished.”

It came after Swift announced a plan to re-record all her old albums in order to own the copyright of her back catalogue by producing new versions.