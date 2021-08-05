Taylor Swift posts new ‘from the vault’ teaser for ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift has posted a new teaser ahead of her re-recorded version of 2012’s ‘Red’, in the form of a series of jumbled up words emerging from a vault.

Fans were quick to start deciphering the clues, with some figuring out that they can be assembled into a crossword puzzle that hints at the contents of the upcoming record’s bonus ‘From The Vault’ tracks.

*presses post*

*cackles maniacally* Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest pic.twitter.com/Tf0ahCMql8 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 5, 2021

Taylor Swift literally made us solve a crossword puzzle pic.twitter.com/UXEKsZjEuy — chiz 🧀🧣 (@chizswift13) August 5, 2021

Fans have deciphered that the likes of Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton may be on the album as guests.

Red (Taylor’s version) bonus tracks? * Feat Ed Sheeran

* Feat Phoebe Bridgers

* Feat Chris Stapleton https://t.co/xQZEHSSc1z — Steve Holden (@SteveHReports) August 5, 2021

It also seems to confirm the fact that Swift rarity ‘Ronan’ will be appearing on ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, following recent claims from the mother of the boy it was written about.

The song was previously released as an iTunes-only song and was about a four-year-old boy called Ronan Thompson, who died from cancer.

The new teaser video mirrors a similar clip Swift shared ahead of her re-recorded version of 2008’s ‘Fearless’, also featuring scrambled words appearing from a vault that revealed the album’s contents, including a collaboration with Keith Urban.

Many fans noted that Swift’s puzzle was significantly harder this time around. “Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest,” Swift said, a reference to the lyrics of ‘Red’ track ‘All Too Well’.

Swift is currently remaking all her albums up to 2017’s ‘Reputation’ after the rights to the records were sold by her former record label without her permission.

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that Swift will not submit ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ for Grammys consideration. She will instead focus on her second album of 2020, ‘evermore’, in the relevant categories.