Taylor Swift reacts to LGBTQ Supreme Court ruling: “This is a beautiful step forward”

The likes of Taylor Swift and Tegan & Sara have reacted to yesterday’s landmark Supreme Court ruling to officially protect LGBTQ people from workplace discrimination.

On Monday (June 15), the US Supreme Court passed the ruling after a surprising 6-3 victory to those arguing for anti-discrimination protections.

Posting on Twitter, Taylor Swift wrote: “YES!! Thank you to the Supreme Court Justices who voted in favor and all the advocates who have fought so hard for this! We still have a long way to go to reach equality, but this is a beautiful step forward.”

YES!! Thank you to the Supreme Court Justices who voted in favor and all the advocates who have fought so hard for this! We still have a long way to go to reach equality, but this is a beautiful step forward. 🌈❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🌈 https://t.co/zTd3i5P2TL — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 15, 2020

Advertisement

Tegan & Sara also shared a headline from the New York Times which celebrated the verdict, while remembering Aimee Stephens – the transgender woman who originally brought the case against the court. Stephens died in May before seeing the victory.

It took 56 years but today the Supreme Court ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ+ workers from workplace discrimination,” Tegan & Sara wrote on Facebook.

“A terrific and unexpected victory. Some people have spent their entire lives fighting for this. Some died waiting to hear the ruling. There are so many fights ahead but today we celebrate.”

Sara Bareilles also retweeted the verdict with an array of clapping emojis to illustrate her excitement.

Advertisement

Speaking to the BBC, GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis said: “Especially at a time when the Trump administration is rolling back the rights of transgender people and anti-transgender violence continues to plague our nation, this decision is a step towards affirming the dignity of transgender people and all LGBTQ people.”