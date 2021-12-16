Taylor Swift ‘Red’ party at Sydney music venue linked to nearly 100 COVID-19 cases

A Taylor Swift party that took place at a Sydney music venue last week has been linked to nearly 100 COVID-19 cases, according to NSW Health.

The ‘On Repeat: Taylor Swift Red Party’ took place at the Metro Theatre on December 10, and now at least 97 COVID-19 cases have been associated with the event. According to a NSW Health public health alert issued today (December 16), it is “likely” that “some” of these cases have contracted the Omicron variant.

It’s believed that 600 people attended the event, which celebrated Swift’s re-recording of her 2012 album ‘Red’, from 9pm and checked in via QR code, as per regulations at the time. Everyone who attended the event from this time has been asked to immediately get tested and isolate for seven days.

In addition, household contacts of these 600 people must get tested and isolated until everyone in the household returns a negative result.

This is just one of several venues of concern that have been named in the past week around the country, following a mass outbreak in Newcastle that has led to a severe spike in cases in the area. Today, New South Wales recorded 1,742 new cases of COVID-19 – the highest daily amount ever for the state.

Earlier today, Newcastle festival Lunar Electric was cancelled under a public health order issued by the state, just two days before it was set to go ahead.

Representatives for the festival, which sported a lineup including Hooligan Hefs, Bliss N Eso and more, said as early as yesterday that the event would still go ahead despite the outbreak.

The comment section of said Instagram post was filled with punters advising the festival be postponed in light of the outbreak, and asking if refunds would be extended to those directed to isolate by NSW Health or just don’t want to risk contracting the virus by attending.