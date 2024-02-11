Taylor Swift reportedly planning to direct her new film after current tour ends

Taylor Swift is reportedly planning to direct her new film after her current ‘Eras Tour’ ends.

Back in December, it was revealed that Swift would direct her first feature-length film for Searchlight Pictures. The singer-songwriter was reported to have written an original script for the movie, with details on the plot and characters currently unknown.

Searchlight presidents, David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, said at the time: “Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”

Swift has previously directed videos for her tracks ‘All Too Well’ and ‘The Man’, both of which won MTV VMAs for Best Direction. The former, which starred Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, was an extended 14-minute short film to coincide with the reworked version of the song on ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’.

The singer has also acted in a number of films, including Cats, 2010 romantic comedy Valentine’s Day and Amsterdam from director David O. Russell.

Now, according to a new article from Puck’s Matt Belloni, Swift will start work on her feature length directorial debut once the ‘Era’s’ tour ends, which means it is likely to be at the very end of 2024 or early into 2025 at the latest.

On Friday (February 9), Swift revived her songs ‘The Outside’ and ‘Superman’ at her show in Tokyo, Japan. The pop megastar was playing her third concert at the Tokyo Dome stadium as part of her ongoing ‘Eras Tour’ when she revisited the tracks for the ‘surprise songs’ segment of the set.

“Welcome to the acoustic session,” Swift told the crowd. “So this has been something I’ve been loving doing on the ‘Eras Tour’. I love to sort of challenge myself to play songs that I’ve never played live or I haven’t played on this tour.”

The musician went on to say that she wanted to perform some “throwback” tracks before dusting off ‘Superman’ from the deluxe edition of her third album, ‘Speak Now’. According to Setlist.FM, it marked the song’s first live outing since 2011.

Next up, Swift played a piano version of ‘The Outside’ from her 2006 self-titled debut album for the first time since 2008. She told the audience that she wrote the track when she was 12 years old, joking: “So this song is 175 years old.”

Fans are currently anticipating that Swift could be in attendance at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas today (February 11) to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs are going up against the San Francisco 49ers at the huge sports event.

Earlier this week, Swift announced that an extended version of her ‘Eras Tour’ concert film will arrive on Disney+ globally on March 15.

She’ll release her 11th studio album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, on April 19. See the full tracklist here.