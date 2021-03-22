Taylor Swift reveals handwritten note she received from Beyonce after Grammys victory

Taylor Swift has shared the handwritten note she received from Beyonce after emerging victorious at the Grammys.

Both artists had successful nights at last week’s ceremony, with Beyoncé taking home the most awards at the ceremony, picking up four out of her nine nominations. In the process, she also broke the record for the most Grammy wins by a female artist or any singer, male or female.

Taylor, meanwhile, won album of the year for ‘Folklore’, becoming the first woman in history to win the award three times after previous wins for ‘1989’ and ‘Fearless’.

Advertisement

Posting on Instagram, Taylor shared a photo of the flowers and handwritten note Beyonce sent her after they saw each other at the ceremony.

📲 IG | “Woke up to flowers from the queen of grace and greatness Beyoncé and suddenly it’s the best Friday EVER” – Taylor via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/fMz0QZFKEV — Taylor Swift News 💛 (@TSwiftNZ) March 19, 2021

“Woke up to flowers from the queen of grace and greatness @beyonce, and suddenly it’s the best Friday ever,” Swift wrote on Instagram Stories. “Thank you, B, and congratulations on your epic achievement Sunday night.”

As for the note itself, Beyonce wrote: “Taylor, congratulations on your Grammy. It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you and your family.”

It came after Swift was joined by ‘folklore’ producers Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner to pick up the award at the Grammys.

Advertisement

As well as picking up the Album Of The Year award, Swift, Antonoff and Dessner also played a three-song medley from the 2020 albums at the ceremony.

For her Grammys 2021 performance, the star performed a selection of songs from her two 2020 albums, backed up by her collaborators. Swift opened her appearance with ‘Cardigan’, sat on the roof of a cabin. For ‘August’, she joined Antonoff and Dessner inside the house, while all three stepped out onto the lawn for ‘Willow’.

Other performances on the night came from Harry Styles, who kicked off the main ceremony with ‘Watermelon Sugar’, and BTS, who recreated the Grammys stage in Seoul, while Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B also gave a long-awaited live debut to ‘WAP’.