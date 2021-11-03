Taylor Swift, Saweetie to perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ this month

Taylor Swift and Saweetie have been announced as musical guests for Saturday Night Live this month.

Ed Sheeran‘s performance this week (November 6) – which was made uncertain after the singer tested positive for COVID-19 – has also been confirmed. The episode, which comes after Sheeran released fourth album ‘=’ last week, will be hosted by Succession actor Kieran Culkin.

Swift will perform the following weekend on on November 13, with The Harder They Fall star Jonathan Majors on hosting duties. Saweetie will appear a week later on November 20, with Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings‘ Simu Liu hosting.

November on SNL! pic.twitter.com/LqwRCeUdxY — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 2, 2021

Swift’s appearance on the show will come one day after she releases the new, re-recorded version of her second studio album ‘Red’. Swift last appeared on SNL in 2019, where she performed both the title track and ‘False God’ from her album ‘Lover’.

Saweetie, meanwhile, will make her debut on the show with her performance. The rapper is currently readying her first album ‘Pretty Bitch Music’.

While a release date is yet to be revealed for the album, she’s released a string of singles; ‘Tap In’ and Jhené Aiko collaboration ‘Back To The Streets’ last year, along with the Doja Cat-featuring ‘Best Friend’ and solo single ‘Fast (Motion)’ in 2021.

Saturday Night Live‘s 47th season premiered on October 2. Musical guests who’ve appeared on the show’s current season include Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug and Brandi Carlile.