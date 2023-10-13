Taylor Swift says Beyoncé has “been a guiding light throughout my career”

Taylor Swift has reflected on the impact that Beyoncé has had on her over the years, describing her as “a guiding light throughout my career”.

The discussion of the ‘Break My Soul’ singer came following the recent premiere of Swift’s new concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which saw the two pop icons walk down the red carpet together.

Posting a boomerang of the two sitting together in the cinema eating popcorn on Instagram, Swift took a moment to recall the ways that Beyoncé has influenced her throughout her career – and revealed to fans that she sees her as a revolutionary artist who guided her during her time in the industry.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” she wrote in the caption. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility.

“She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Previously, the two pop singers had been pitted against each other by some fans due to both their tours – Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ and Swift’s ‘Eras’ – running simultaneously and each breaking various records.

Both runs of dates also saw the singers have a positive impact on the community too, with Swift reportedly giving a bonus of $100k to each truck driver on ‘The Eras Tour’, while Béyonce paid the same amount for the Washington DC Metro to run for an extra hour following delays.

However, over the past few days, both have shown that there is no bad blood between them – each championing the other’s success without it needing to be a competition.

Directed by Sam Wrench, who has made concert films for Billie Eilish, Lizzo, BTS and more, the ‘Eras’ film is comprised of footage from the first three of six nights that Swift played at California’s SoFi Stadium this summer. It is available in cinemas worldwide as of today (October 13).

Beyoncé is also set to release a concert documentary film for her ‘Renaissance’ tour later this year, and it will similarly be screened in cinemas.

As reported by The Line Of Best Fit, the film will be titled: Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, and is set to “accentuate the journey [of the tour] from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.”