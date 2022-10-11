Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Haze’ is about protecting the “real stuff” in relationship with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift has opened up about the meaning behind her upcoming ‘Midnights’ song ‘Lavender Haze’.

The singer-songwriter is due to release her 10th studio album – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ – next Friday (October 21). Swift recently revealed the full tracklist for the record, which includes the Lana Del Rey collaboration ‘Snow On The Beach’.

In a recent video on social media, Swift shared some details on how a cut called ‘Lavender Haze’ came about.

“I happened upon the phrase ‘Lavender Haze’ when I was watching Mad Men,” the star explained. “I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would describe being in love.

“If you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful.”

Swift continued: “I guess theoretically, when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud.

“I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just ‘public figures’, because we live in the era of social media. If the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it.”

The singer went on to speak about her six-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn (Conversations With Friends).

“We’ve had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it,” Swift added. “This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

Alwyn received co-writing credits on both ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ under the pseudonym William Bowery. It’s not yet known whether he contributed to Swift’s forthcoming ‘Midnights’ album.

Last month, Swift confirmed that her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff worked on the new record.

Other ‘Midnights’ song titles include ‘Vigilante Shit’, ‘Midnight Rain’, ‘Anti-Hero’, ‘Bejeweled’ and ‘Mastermind’. See the full tracklist beneath.

‘Lavender Haze’ ‘Maroon’ ‘Anti-Hero’ ‘Snow On The Beach’ featuring Lana Del Rey ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ ‘Midnight Rain’ ‘Question…?’ ‘Vigilante Shit’ ‘Bejeweled’ ‘Labyrinth’ ‘Karma’ ‘Sweet Nothing’ ‘Mastermind’

Speaking about ‘Midnights’ previously, Taylor Swift explained: “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.

“The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”