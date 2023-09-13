Taylor Swift says she and Jack Antonoff “will continue making music until 2089” at 2023 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift has praised Jack Antonoff and said she “will continue making music until 2089” with him while collecting an award at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

The star won the award for Song Of The Year for her single ‘Anti-Hero’ – her second trophy of the night following the award for Best Pop.

READ MORE: Here are all the winners from the 2023 MTV VMAs

“I’m really, really lucky that I get to write songs with one of my best friends in the world,” Swift said. “His name is Jack Antonoff, he is so talented it’s incomprehensible. I’m so lucky I’ve been working with him since we worked on an album called ‘1989’. We will continue working together til 2089.”

Advertisement

Laughing at herself, she continued: “The math doesn’t math… I am so so happy because this is validating my favourite part of what I get to do. I started writing when I was 12 and it always starts with a very isolated emotion; a very specific type of insecurity or self-loathing that I feel like I’m the only one that I am feeling in that moment.

taylor & jack besties 4ever and ever and ever pic.twitter.com/EElMLafGAF — lexie💋 (@idioticfoollex) September 13, 2023

“But then when I go out on tour and I’ve got a stadium singing the words back to me, it brings me to this very relaxing feeling of maybe we all have the same issues. So thank you so much to the fans, I love you so much. This means the world to me.”

Earlier in the night, Swift was presented the award for Best Pop by *NSYNC, whose appearance marked the first time all five members of the boyband had reunited in a decade.

“Are you doing something, what’s gonna happen now?” the star said as she reacted to being handed the trophy by the boyband. “They’re gonna do something, and I need to know what it is. You guys are pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is.. it’s too much.”

Elsewhere, Lil Wayne kicked off the awards show with a performance of ‘Uproar’ and ‘Kat Food’. Olivia Rodrigo followed him with a rendition of ‘Vampire’ and ‘Get Him Back!’, recreating elements of the video for the former track. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion also gave their new collaboration ‘Bongos’ its live premiere.

Advertisement

Other performances on the night are set to come from Demi Lovato, Diddy, Doja Cat, Fall Out Boy, Karol G, Måneskin, Nicki Minaj, Sabrina Carpenter, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together and Anitta, and more.

Check back to NME.com for all the latest action from the 2023 MTV VMAs as it happens.