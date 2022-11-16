Taylor Swift says she could “scream for 10 minutes straight” following Grammys 2023 nomination

Taylor Swift has said she could “scream for 10 minutes straight” following her Grammy nomination for Song Of The Year.

The singer-songwriter’s 10 minute re-recorded version of ‘All Too Well’ appears in the aforementioned category along with the likes of Adele (‘Easy On Me’), Beyoncé (‘Break My Soul’) and Harry Styles (‘As It Was’).

Despite having achieved 11 Grammy wins over the course of her career, Swift hasn’t yet bagged the Song Of The Year award.

Last night (November 15), the star took to Instagram Stories to react to the nod after the full list of nominees for next year’s ceremony was announced.

“So many reasons to lose my damn mind today but… All Too Well 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written,” Swift began.

“The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honours the songwriting… it’s momentous and surreal.”

She continued: “Just got off the phone with [Liz Rose], my co writer on ATW, and reminisced about how we started writing together when I was 14. She believed in me then and we are nominated together now. It’s just so cute I can’t cope.

“I want to ramble about the magic and mystery of time and fate and reclaiming my art but instead I think I’ll go scream for ten minutes straight. And think about how this wouldn’t have happened without you.”

Swift posted the message alongside a snippet of the ‘All Too Well’ short film, which is up for the Best Music Video award. The emotional clip stars Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) and Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner).

The 65th Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.

Last Sunday (November 13), Swift took home the Best Video award at the MTV EMAs 2022 for ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)’. She also picked up the statues for Best Artist, Best Pop and Best Longform Video (‘All Too Well’).

Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album ‘Midnights’ on October 2021. The singer is set to embark on her North American ‘Eras Tour’ in March.