Taylor Swift sends ‘Folklore’ cardigan to Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia

Taylor Swift has been celebrating the release of her new album ‘Folklore’ by sending cardigans to a number of fans, including Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalia.

‘Cardigan’ is the name of the first single to be taken from Swift’s eighth studio album, which dropped with hardly any warning on Friday (July 24).

A friend of the Bryant family for years, Swift sent Natalia the cardigan, who wrote: “Thank you SO much @taylorswift. I am obsessed with folklore,” on her Instagram story.

Advertisement

Natalia’s mother, Vanessa Bryant also thanked Swift for the gift on her Instagram page.

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in late January of this year. Bryant was traveling in his private helicopter when it went down and a fire broke out, with all five people onboard confirmed dead, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.

Names from across the entertainment world including Drake, Bruno Mars, Kanye West, Travis Barker, Flea and Cardi B paid tribute to Bryant upon news of his death, with Taylor Swift writing: “Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.”

Kobe joined Swift on stage at her Los Angeles show during the ‘1989’ tour in 2015. Other cardigans the star has sent included recipients such as Kesha.