Taylor Swift shares ‘Folklore’ songs in ‘The Sleepless Nights’ chapter

Taylor Swift has shared another playlist of songs from her latest album, ‘Folklore’, which she’s told fans has been arranged “thematically”.

Last week Swift posted Folkore: The Escapism Chapter playlist, which consists of ‘The Lakes’, ‘Seven’, ‘Epiphany’, ‘Cardigan’, ‘Mirrorball’ and ‘Exile’ respectively.

Now, the pop star has treated fans to another installment, titled The Sleepless Nights Chapter. It opens with her Bon Iver collaboration ‘Exile’ before moving through to ‘Hoax’, ‘My Tears Ricochet’, ‘Illicit Affairs’, ‘This Is Me Trying’ and ‘Mad Woman’.

“In my head, the songs on folklore fit together in different groups and ‘chapters’ – based on how they fit together thematically,” Swift tweeted of the first set.

For The Sleepless Nights, she wrote: “The next thematic composition that I put together from the album is out now. Listen to “folklore: the sleepless nights chapter” here” and posted a link to the playlist.

The next thematic composition that I put together from the album is out now 🌙 Listen to “folklore: the sleepless nights chapter” here: https://t.co/QFbi6rH5JJ pic.twitter.com/X62Gb3KkjQ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 24, 2020

‘Folklore’ remains at Number One on the US’ Billboard 200 charts, however, it was finally knocked-off the British top spot on Friday (August 21) by Biffy Clyro’s ‘A Celebration Of Endings’.

In other news, Swift recently surprised a number of independent record stores in the US by shipping them signed CD copies of her recent album ‘Folklore’.

A number of independent record stores in the US reported receiving limited shipments of ‘Folklore’ CDs, all of which had been signed by the pop star herself.