Taylor Swift shares instrumental versions of ‘Bejeweled’ and ‘Question…?’

Taylor Swift is continuing her drip-feed of ancillary ‘Midnights’ content, sharing instrumental versions of the tracks ‘Question…?’ and ‘Bejeweled’.

The songs are currently available as digital downloads on Swift’s webstore. They’re sold separately, however, at the time of writing, they’re the only two being listed in this format – it’s uncertain if other songs on ‘Midnights’ will receive similar releases down the line. Also, in keeping with the album cycle’s theme of time being limited, these singles are only being sold until 12am ET (5am BST).

When announcing the release, Swift shared a clip from the recording process of ‘Question…?’, showing Jack Antonoff and his sister Rachel, actor Dylan O’Brien (who starred in Swift’s All Too Well short film) and Swift’s brother Austin performing the song’s crowd vocals. See that clip below, then have a listen to both instrumentals:

Can I ask you a question… did you ever wonder who was responsible for those immaculate crowd vocals? Question…? and Bejeweled instrumental versions available now at https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA@jackantonoff @rachelantonoff @dylanobrien @austinswift7 pic.twitter.com/AB0CWjjHtr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 27, 2022

The instrumental tracks follow music videos for ‘Anti-Hero’ and ‘Bejeweled’, which arrived last Saturday (October 22) and on Tuesday (October 26), respectively. An update was made to the latter video yesterday (October 27), removing a shot that some fans have considered to be fatphobic. As Swift announced last week, every single track on ‘Midnights’ will be given the “music movie” treatment.

‘Midnights’ arrived at the titular hour last Friday (October 21), with a deluxe edition landing at 3am. Already the fastest-selling record of 2022 (shifting over a million copies as of yesterday), it’s Swift’s 10th studio album, following her 2020 lockdown albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’, as well as last year’s re-recorded versions of ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’.

In a four-star review, NME’s Hannah Mylrea wrote that “the country roots [Swift] revisited on her re-recorded albums is nowhere to be found [on ‘Midnights’], and folk influences of her lockdown projects are largely absent. Instead she spins these new stories through sleek synth-pop, in common with ‘1989’ or ‘Lover’, but the razor-sharp production of these albums is more subtle this time around.”

Last week, Swift confirmed that a UK tour in support of ‘Midnights’ will be announced soon; fans who pre-ordered the album will be able to access an exclusive pre-sale for tickets. She teased a tour again on Monday (October 24), saying during her interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: “I think I should do it. When it’s time, we’ll do it. I miss it. I really miss it.”