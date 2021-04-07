Taylor Swift shares latest ‘From The Vault’ track, ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’

Taylor Swift has shared ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’, the latest ‘From The Vault’ track to appear on her upcoming re-recording of ‘Fearless’.

The latest release from Swift was co-produced by Jack Antonoff and comes after she previously debuted a new version of ‘You All Over Me’ featuring Maren Morris.

Sharing the track on Twitter, Swift wrote: “Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: ‘REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE.'”

‘Fearless’, meanwhile, is set for release on April 9, with Swift sharing the record’s tracklisting earlier this week after setting a cryptic puzzle for fans.