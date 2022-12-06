Taylor Swift signed guitar from ‘Midnights’ sessions is being auctioned off

A signed Taylor Swift guitar from her ‘Midnights’ recording sessions is being auctioned off in aid of war veterans.

The acoustic guitar, which features an image of the singer-songwriter during the recording of her recent album, currently has seven bids with the latest at $4,500 (£3,708). You can make a bid on the item here.

Raven Drum Foundation’s second annual 12 Drummers Drumming auction will run until next Monday (December 12), bringing together a list of music’s most influential artists to raise vital funds for veterans and first responders who are dealing with PTSD and trauma, according to Billboard.

Founded by Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen and his wife Lauren Monroe, Raven Drum Foundation’s mission is “to serve, educate and empower veterans, first responders and trauma survivors with a focused effort to prevent suicide through innovative wellness-support programs,” according to press release.

Taylor Swift Guitar To Be Auctioned https://t.co/60K7MMyrAf pic.twitter.com/NsOLj0JCzD — Music Connection (@musicconnection) December 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift fans in the US are currently suing Tickemaster following the recent controversy over ‘The Eras Tour’ tickets.

More than a dozen fans from 13 states submitted a lawsuit at Los Angeles County District Court last Friday (December 2), which alleges that Ticketmaster violated the California Cartwright Act and the California Unfair Competition Law during its “verified fan” pre-sale last month.

The plaintiffs have accused Live Nation – Ticketmaster’s parent company – of a host of allegations including fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations.

Last month, Ticketmaster announced the cancellation of the general ticket sales for Swift’s 2023 North American tour due to “extraordinarily high demand” and “insufficient remaining ticket inventory”. It came after many customers experienced technical issues while attempting to access Ticketmaster’s pre-sale for ‘The Eras Tour’, including lengthy wait times and website outages.

Ticketmaster subsequently issued an apology to those who had a “terrible experience” in navigating its website, writing: “We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans.”

Swift herself responded to fans following the saga. “Well. It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans,” she began in a message via Instagram.

“We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do. It’s really difficult to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.”