Taylor Swift has posted a statement in support of Pride Month, and thrown her support behind LGBTQ+ charity GLAAD’s ‘Summer Of Equality’ campaign.

“I want to take a moment to thank the courageous activists, advocates and allies for their dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred,” Swift said in a social media post.

“And as always, today I’m sending my respect and love to those bravely living out their truth, even when the world we live in still makes that hard to do.

“Who you love and how you identify shouldn’t put you in danger, leave you vulnerable or hold you back in life.”

Announcing her backing of GLAAD, Swift added: “[I] add my voice to those who support the Equality Act. Happy pride!”

GLAAD is currently promoting a petition, urging US lawmakers to take action on the Equality Act, which it says would “provide comprehensive federal nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people throughout the country.”

The act passed the US House of Representatives in February and is currently awaiting action in the senate.

