Taylor Swift studio photo sparks new music speculation

Taylor Swift is rumoured to be working on brand new music after she posted a photo of herself in the studio with her producer Jack Antonoff and engineer Laura Sisk.

Swift posted the photo on Instagram to mark her 30th birthday, remarking how the trio were working in the studio on the title track of her ‘Lover’ album the previous year.

“Walked into the studio for a surprise birthday party from these two,” Swift wrote. “It’s equally wild and cosy to think it was the three of us in a room making a song called Lover here last year.”

The post has sparked speculation that Swift is working on brand new music.

Swift is engaged in a bitter row over the rights to her old music, which has been bought by Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records head Scott Borchetta. Swift has said she will re-record her old albums, in a bid to prevent future sales of her past music.

However, under the terms of Braun and Borchetta’s deal, Swift is not allowed to begin any re-recording of old music until November 2020.

Swift recently became the second confirmed Glastonbury headliner following Paul McCartney. She will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday, after Diana Ross plays the Sunday Legends slot.

Swift also plays British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park on July 11, with Little Mix and Pearl Jam so far confirmed to headline other days at the event.

Cats, starring Swift alongside Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo and James Corden, is released in cinemas this week. Swift recently released a festive single, ‘Christmas Tree Farm’.