Taylor Swift, SZA and Doja Cat lead MTV VMAs 2023 nominations

The full list of nominations for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards has been announced, with Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and SZA leading the list.
Swift is leading the way with eight nominations, SZA earned six and Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sam Smith have all earned five each. The entire group of artists are also in the running for this year’s Video of the Year category.
This year’s edition of the VMAs also features a slew of first-time nominees, 35 to be exact. The first-timers are made up of acts like Petras, Metro Boomin, Boygenius, Fletcher, Rema, Arya Starr, Burna Boy, Davido, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Kaliii, Peso Pluma, PinkPantheress, and Reneé Rapp.
The 2023 VMAs will take place on Tuesday, September 12 at 8pm ET at New Jersey’s famed Prudential Center.
2023 MTV Video Music Award Nominees are”
VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King®
Doja Cat – ‘Attention’
Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’
Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’
SZA – ‘Kill Bill’
Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
KAROL G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift
SONG OF THE YEAR
Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’
Rema & Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’
Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’
SZA – ‘Kill Bill’
Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’
BEST NEW ARTIST
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
August 2022: Saucy Santana – ‘Booty’
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – ‘Until I Found You’
October 2022: JVKE – ‘Golden Hour’
November 2022: Flo Milli – ‘Conceited’
December 2022: Reneé Rapp – ‘Colorado’
January 2023: Sam Ryder – ‘All The Way Over’
February 2023: Armani White – ‘GOATED’
March 2023: FLETCHER – ‘Becky’s So Hot’
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – ‘Sugar Rush Ride’
May 2023: Ice Spice – ‘Princess Diana’
June 2023: FLO – ‘Losing You’
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – ‘That Part’
BEST COLLABORATION
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Good (Blue)’
Post Malone, Doja Cat – ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – ‘Gotta Move On’
KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – ‘Creepin’ (Remix)’
Rema & Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’
BEST POP
Demi Lovato – “Swine”
Dua Lipa – ‘Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)’
Ed Sheeran – ‘Eyes Closed’
Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’
P!NK – ‘TRUSTFALL’
Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’
BEST HIP-HOP
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – ‘Gotta Move On’
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – ‘STAYING ALIVE’
GloRilla & Cardi B – ‘Tomorrow 2’
Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Just Wanna Rock’
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”
Metro Boomin ft Future – ‘Superhero (Heroes and Villains)’
Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – ‘Stay’
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – ‘How Does It Feel’
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – ‘Creepin’ (Remix)’SZA – ‘Shirt’
Toosii – ‘Favorite Song’
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – ‘Love In The Way’
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Blink-182 – ‘EDGING’
Boygenius – ‘The Film’
Fall Out Boy – ‘Hold Me Like A Grudge’
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – ‘Candy Necklace’
Paramore – ‘This Is Why’
Thirty Seconds To Mars – ‘Stuck’
BEST ROCK
Foo Fighters – ‘The Teacher’
Linkin Park – ‘Lost (Original Version)’
Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Tippa My Tongue’
Måneskin – ‘THE LONELIEST’
Metallica – ‘Lux Æterna’
Muse – ‘You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween’
BEST LATIN
Anitta – ‘Funk Rave’
Bad Bunny – ‘WHERE SHE GOES’
Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”
Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny – ‘Un x100to’
KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’
ROSALÍA – ‘DESPECHÁ’
Shakira – ‘Acróstico’
BEST K-POP
aespa – ‘Girls’
BLACKPINK – ‘Pink Venom’
FIFTY FIFTY – ‘Cupid’
SEVENTEEN – ‘Super’
Stray Kids – ‘S-Class’
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – ‘Sugar Rush Ride’
BEST AFROBEATS
Ayra Starr – ‘Rush’
Burna Boy – ‘It’s Plenty’
Davido ft. Musa Keys – ‘UNAVAILABLE’
Fireboy DML & Asake – ‘Bandana’
Libianca – ‘People’
Rema & Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’
Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– ‘2 Sugar’
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Alicia Keys – ‘If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)’
Bad Bunny – ‘El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente’
Demi Lovato – ‘Swine’
Dove Cameron – ‘Breakfast’
Imagine Dragons – ‘Crushed’
Maluma – ‘La Reina’
BEST DIRECTION
Doja Cat – ‘Attention’ – Directed by Tanu Muiño
Drake – ‘Falling Back’ – Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Count Me Out’ – Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Her’ – Directed by Colin Tilley
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’ – Directed by Floria Sigismondi
SZA – ‘Kill Bill’ – Directed by Christian Breslauer
Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’ – Directed by Taylor Swift
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Adele – ‘I Drink Wine’ – Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
Ed Sheeran – ‘Eyes Closed’ – Cinematography by Natasha Baier
Janelle Monae – ‘Lipstick Lover’ – Cinematography by Allison Anderson
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Count Me Out’ – Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’ – Cinematography by Marcell Rev
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’ – Cinematography by Russ Fraser
Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’ – Cinematography by Rina Yang
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Fall Out Boy – ‘Love From The Other Side’ – Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
Harry Styles – ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’ – Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
Melanie Martinez – ‘VOID’ – Visual Effects by Carbon
Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’ – Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’ – Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER
Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’ – Visual Effects by Parliament
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BLACKPINK – ‘Pink Venom’ – Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
Dua Lipa – ‘Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)’ – Choreography by Charm LaDonna
Jonas Brothers – ‘Waffle House’ – Choreography by Jerry Reece
Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Her’ – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Panic! At The Disco – ‘Middle Of A Breakup’ – Choreography by Monika Felice Smith
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’ – Choreography by (LA)HORDE – Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel
BEST ART DIRECTION
Boygenius – ‘The Film’ – Art Direction by Jen Dunlap
BLACKPINK – ‘Pink Venom’ – Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Doja Cat – ‘Attention’ – Art Direction by Spencer Graves
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – ‘Candy Necklace’ – Art Direction by Brandon Mendez
Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Her’ – Art Direction by Niko Philipides
SZA – ‘Shirt’ – Art Direction by Kate Bunch
BEST EDITING
BLACKPINK – ‘Pink Venom’ – Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Rich Spirit’ – Edited by Grason Caldwell
Miley Cyrus – ‘River’ – Edited by Brandan Walter
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’ – Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
SZA – ‘Kill Bill’ – Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert
Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’ – Edited by Chancler Haynes