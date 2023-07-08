Watch Taylor Lautner join Taylor Swift onstage during ‘Eras’ tour stop

Taylor Swift surprised fans during the July 7 ‘Eras’ tour stop in Kansas City by bringing Taylor Lautner onstage.

While performing at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on July 7, Swift premiered a new music video for ‘I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)’ halfway through her set.

The music video – which was self-directed by Taylor Swift herself and can be seen below – stars Joey King, Taylor Lautner and Presley Cash – the latter of whom had dated Swift in the past and was the topic of her hit 2009 song ‘Back To December’.

Since 2009, Lautner and Swift have gone on to become friends, with Lautner declaring earlier this year that he felt “safe” about the release of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’.

Swift took the surprises in Kansas City one step further, bringing out Lautner, King and actress Presley Cash onstage with her. Lautner, who was the last to be introduced, spiralled into a backflip on his way down the ramp to join Swift and co.

“Taylor, I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer, but for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I am honoured to know you,” Lautner said to Swift onstage.

Watch fan-captured footage of the moment below.

TAYLOR LAUTNER IS AT ERAS ON STAGE #KCTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/FIeBSqrUwc — kylie Swift City Night 1 & 2 🕺🪩 (@tiwwchntwanegbt) July 8, 2023

Taylor Swift released ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ yesterday (July 7). The re-recorded album features “six extra songs I’ve sprung loose from the vault”, one of which is ‘I Can See You’. Other ‘From The Vault’ songs are ‘Electric Touch’, ‘When Emma Falls In Love’, ‘Castles Crumbling’, ‘Foolish One’ and ‘Timeless’.

‘Castles Crumbling’ features Swift’s longtime friend and Paramore lead Hayley Williams while ‘Electric Touch’ features Fall Out Boy. Swift previously performed with Fall Out Boy during the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.