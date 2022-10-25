Taylor Swift teases ‘Midnights’ tour: “I really miss it”

Taylor Swift has teased a tour in support of her new album ‘Midnights‘.

The pop star said in a new interview that she misses performing live. Her last tour wrapped in 2018 in promotion of her sixth album, ‘Reputation‘, and last week a post on her website confirmed that a UK tour will happen.

Swift hinted at a ‘Midnights’ tour while speaking to the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week. “I think I should do it. When it’s time, we’ll do it. I miss it. I really miss it,” she said.

“I miss when you write songs and you’re proud of the songs and you have the fans reacting. The most potent way that you can see them react is when you’re looking into their faces…I really miss that connection.”

Elsewhere the singer-songwriter discussed her songwriting process, receiving her honorary degree from New York University, and her new music video for ‘Bejeweled‘, which she said has “a psychotic amount” of easter eggs that she kept track of in a PDF file.

Meanwhile, Swift has reinvented the classic Cinderella story in a self-directed video for ‘Bejeweled’.

The clip stars Swift as Cinderella, or as she’s introduced in a title card, House Wench Taylor. Jurassic Park actress Laura Dern stars as her evil Stepmommy, while the Haim sisters appear as her similarly bratty daughters: Lady Este (who “wants the title”), Lady Danielle (who “wants the ring”) and Lady Alana (who “wants the dick”).

‘Midnights’ arrived at the titular hour last Friday (October 21), with a deluxe edition landing at 3am. Swift’s 10th album is already the fastest-selling record of 2022.

The album follows the singer’s 2020 lockdown albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ as well as last year’s re-recorded versions of ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’.

In a four-star review of the new album NME’s Hannah Mylrea wrote that “the country roots [Swift] revisited on her re-recorded albums is nowhere to be found [on ‘Midnights’], and folk influences of her lockdown projects are largely absent.

“Instead she spins these new stories through sleek synth-pop, in common with ‘1989’ or ‘Lover’, but the razor-sharp production of these albums is more subtle this time around.”

Fans have also asked if Swift’s ‘revenge dress’ that she wore last year was a ’Midnights’ Easter egg.